JBT Corporation’s OmniBlu Earns 2023 AgTech Breakthrough Award

Chicago, IL — JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, today announced that its OmniBlu™ offering, a subscription-based digital ecosystem that offers JBT customers transformative features that target key challenges, has been awarded the Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year in the 2023 from AgTech Breakthrough Awards. This is the second consecutive AgTech Breakthrough Award win for JBT, with Proseal’s CP3™ Case Packer winning the FoodTech Equipment of the Year in 2022.

“At JBT, we continuously strive to develop cutting edge solutions for our customers that enhance their output and productivity,” said Brian Deck, President and Chief Executive Officer of JBT Corporation. “Being recognized by the AgTech Breakthrough Awards for two years in a row speaks volumes to the hard work and innovation mindset of the JBT team. We are honored that OmniBlu’s impact is being recognized as a transformative and differentiated digital technology solution for the food and beverage industry.”

OmniBlu’s innovative service and digital innovation was selected out of 1,750 nominees across the global food and agriculture technology categories. The service set itself apart from other nominees due to three transformative pillars: Proactive Maintenance, Frictionless Parts & Service, and Machine Performance.

“OmniBlu addresses operational challenges and ensures an integrated service experience,” shared Maricha Ellis, Global Vice President of Digital Transformation at JBT Corporation. “OmniBlu’s recognition as a leading digital tool in the food and beverage sector, offering actionable insights about the operations of our customers’ production lines, is an honor.”

The impact of OmniBlu on customers’ operations has been meaningful. Customers are reporting initial experiences with upwards of 10 percent increase in production capacity by leveraging OmniBlu to identify and address operating inefficiencies and prevent potential downtime events.

Customers that invest in OmniBlu can expect great improvements in their current system by working together with JBT’s expert team to receive best-in-class service, parts availability, and machine performance capabilities – all supported by a robust digital platform leveraging AI to conduct predictive analytics. OmniBlu provides insights right at customers’ fingertips with real-time data that makes maintenance predictive, instead of reactive, through performance monitoring and high-quality support.

The AgTech Breakthrough Awards are an annual program that recognize the “breakthrough” leaders in the most competitive categories of technology products and services around the globe. This year marked the fourth annual awards where leading innovators around the world entered across 19 categories and 117 subcategories. A full list of winners can be found by visiting AgTech Breakthrough Awards.

For more information on JBT’s food and beverage solutions, please visit www.jbtc.com/foodtech. For more about OmniBlu, please visit this link.

About JBT

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces, and services sophisticated products and systems for a broad range of end markets, generating roughly one-half of annual revenue from recurring parts, service, rebuilds, and leasing operations. JBT Corporation employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com