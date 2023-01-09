La Fromagerie Henri Hutin Showcases Award-Winning Cheeses at 2023 WFFS

Dieue-sur-Meuse, France – La Fromagerie Henri Hutin, which celebrated its one hundred year anniversary last year, continues to be a leading French producer and exporter of soft-ripened, pressed soft-ripened and spreadable fresh specialty cheeses. The company will feature its awarding-winning products under the Belletoile, Brie Couronne, and Tours de Paris brands at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, January 15-17, 2023.

Tours de Paris, known for its foil-wrapped wedges of Brie, also offers a 7-oz oval Plain Brie which won a Bronze at the 2022-2023 World Cheese Awards. A thin white rind which envelops a soft, straw-colored creamy interior and provides a mild, mellow flavor. The range of Tours de Paris’s new oval format is rounded out with two unique and exciting flavors – Three Peppers and Mediterrean. The Three Peppers product blends white, black and green peppercorns into the creamy paste, while the Mediterranean Brie includes tomato and basil with a hint of garlic.

While the Belletoile brand is well-known for its signature, rich and creamy cow’s milk Triple-Crème Brie which took home a Silver at the World Cheese Awards, its Spreadable Fresh Goat Cheese is also appreciated for its organoleptic qualities, making it a recent WCA Gold winner. The all-natural spread offers a fresh taste with a smooth, whipped texture.

Also available for tasting will be Henri Hutin’s Brie Couronne Double-Crème Brie. Made from milk of pasteur-raised cows, Brie Couronne remains a longtime favorite – and WCA Bronze winner – thanks to its mild and buttery flavor, combined with a creamy texture.

Stop by Booth # 800 at the WinterFancy Food Show in Las Vegas,

January 15-17, 2023

****

About La Fromagerie Henri Hutin: In 1922, Henri Hutin expanded his family’s cheesemaking business in France’s Lorraine Valley to become Fromagerie Henri Hutin and was established as a “master cheesemaker.” Renowned for its soft-ripened cheeses, the company’s signature product, Belletoile, became legendary as the first triple-crème Brie imported to the USA. Other brands exported to America include: Brie Couronne, Tours de Paris, and Valbrie. A century later, La Fromagerie Henri Hutin continues to produce cheeses using premium quality, locally-sourced milk and holds on to the tradition of artisanal craftsmanship. Learn more at http://www.henri-hutin.com/index_en.html.