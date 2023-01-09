Somerdale to Unveil Ambitious 2023 Plans at Winter Fancy Food

Somerdale International, the leading exporter of specialty British cheese to over 50 countries around the world, is set to unveil its ambitious 2023 plans at this year’s SFA Winter Fancy Food show being held in Las Vegas between 15-17 January. The show will be the first of 10 major international food trade exhibitions that Somerdale will be attending this year, a tour which will be a key element of its strategy to showcase and ship the very best of British cheese to customers old and new across the globe.

With record sales of over $29 million in its last financial year, the US is Somerdale’s most important international market and Winter Fancy Food will provide the opportunity for Somerdale to present its new specific product and promotional program for the States. These will include:

A further ramping up of its annual St. Patricks Day promotional activity focused on the Claddagh Bó range of quintessential Irish cheese. The range, which enjoyed record sales in 2022, comprises the iconic Original Claddagh Bó Irish Cheddar waxed in the tricolore of the Irish flag, the stunning tasting Claddagh Bó Irish Whiskey Cheddar and the distinctively moreish Claddagh Bó Irish Porter Cheddar. All three are available year-round in 5lb wheels, while for St Patrick’s Day Original Claddagh Bó will also be available in a 7oz pre-pack wedge.

The showcasing of Somerdale’s new improved Cooper’s Hill recipe which combines the creamy texture and rounded taste of a traditional British Double Gloucester with the tang of Chives and Onions. Specifically created for Somerdale, Cooper’s Hill celebrates a famous cheese rolling tradition enshrined in English folklore and is named after the location in Gloucester, England where this unique event continues to this day. Each year, a wheel of Gloucester cheese is sent down the steep hill for people to race after. The first person to cross the finish line is awarded the 9lb wheel of cheese and the glory of winning the world famous event.

The Somerdale team are also looking forward to meeting new and existing customers and sampling with them the very best of British cheese including traditional aged Cheddars; authentic regional territorial cheeses; Blue Stilton – ‘the King of British Cheese’; and its growing range of blended cheeses. The range, which is unparalleled in its quality and breadth, has been central to Somerdale’s continued growth with 2022’s sales and volume in the USA up for a 3rd consecutive year and a key focus for 2023 will be to add to this through ongoing product improvement and product innovation.

Commenting on its presence at Winter Fancy Food Alan Jenkins Director at Somerdale International said, “From Somerdale’s perspective, Winter Fancy Food is a great opportunity to showcase & sample our unrivalled range of the very best cheese from across the British Isles and demonstrate our commitment to reinforcing our position as the leading supplier to the US market. We strongly believe that America’s love affair with British cheese is set to go from strength to strength and we look forward to meeting our valued customers and planning with them a successful 2023 to make it another record breaking year.”

About Winter Fancy Food

The Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show is being held between January 15-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas. One of the world’s largest food exhibitions, Winter Fancy Food will be attended by thousands of makers, buyers, retailers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals.

About Somerdale International

Based in Wellington, Somerset, Somerdale International is a leading UK exporter of British cheese & dairy products. Now in our 34th year of operation, today Somerdale exports British cheese to over 50 countries worldwide.

We are the leading exporter of cheese to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week. While we’ve also grown in key markets such as China & the Far East, Europe, the Caribbean, & Australia and in emerging markets including the Middle East & North Africa and South East Asia.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British, cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

For more information please visit the Somerdale website http://somerdale.com/

About the Claddagh Bó range

All three Claddagh Bó cheeses are made by the O’Doherty family at their award-winning Old Irish Creamery located in County Limerick on the west coast of Ireland. Produced using grass fed milk and delivering superb taste and texture the Claddagh Bó range represents the very best in the cheesemaking tradition of the Emerald Isle. While the colorful and distinctive packaging of the range will give any cheese fixture or cheeseboard real standout appeal and theatre and will be sure to tempt the discerning cheese lover.

The Claddagh Bó range comprises:

Claddagh Bó Original Irish Cheddar – sealed in a distinctive tricolour wax this 12 month aged Cheddar is a perfectly balanced creamy Cheddar which has a natural sweetness that complements its buttery texture. Available in: 1 x 5lb Wheel; 12 x 14oz Truckles and Pre-Pack 12 x 7oz packs.

Claddagh Bó Irish Whiskey Cheddar – is a rich and creamy Irish Cheddar laced and flavoured with single malt Irish Whiskey giving a distinctive, strong and bold flavour. Available in: 1 x 5lb Wheel.

Claddagh Bó Irish Porter Cheddar – is a creamy Irish Cheddar is covered in original Irish Porter stout giving both a deep flavour and beautiful marbled look to this stunning cheese which will be a must for any specialty cheese counter. Available in: 1 x 5lb Wheel.