Winter Fancy Food Show: Ficacci brings New Gourmet Jarred Antipasti and the Innovative Paper Tray Line

The line features high-quality, innovative recipes and 100% recyclable paper packaging. Distributed in the USA by Gourmet Foods International (GFI) to retailers who are looking to reduce plastic packaging. The latest addition to our collection is the Mediterranean Olive Platter, a Party-Board with a 1.65 lb maxi-format designed for club stores.

Las Vegas (WFF) – With Ficacci, making an Italian meal becomes a breeze. The renowned Italian company, located on the outskirts of Rome and known for its excellence in olive production, brings to the Winter Fancy Food Trade Show (Booth #1617), on the agenda from January 21st to 23rd, the new Gourmet Jarred Antipasti, a flavorful line of authentic Italian antipasti featuring nine specialties, perfect to enrich any meal, or to create the authentic Italian Aperitivo experience and crafted tasteful charcuterie boards.

Ficacci brings also to Las Vegas its Paper Tray Line of olives and the Mediterranean Olive Platter, the innovative products completely free of preservatives, preserves liquid, which are always fresh. The product’s 100% recyclable paper packaging makes it eco-friendly. They also come in a ready-to-use format, so fancy that suit any table. The company aims to elevate the flavor of a beloved appetizer while prioritizing gourmet quality and eco-friendliness.

Gourmet Jarred Antipasti, 9 specialties to find the authentic Italian taste

Nine Italian gourmet specialties to make your meal so special, what else? Ficacci presents its nine delicious SKUs: three bruschetta spreads (Spicy Bomb, Black Olive Spread, and Garlic Spread) four grilled veggies (Peppers, Mushrooms, Borettane Onions, and Artichokes) two Italian specialties (Sundried Tomatoes, and Grandma’s Asparagus). Last but not least the Jars are incredibly charming, ideal as gifts for true foodies “gourmand”.

The Gourmet Appetizers®, available in glass jars of 10.2 oz, are perfect as starters and side dishes due to the quality of carefully chosen ingredients. Thanks to the elegant design, they also make an excellent gift idea.” Featuring no preservatives, this line also follows the consolidated trend at Ficacci, of offering products without preservatives, as it once was! Furthermore, the thermal pasteurization process contributes to the balance of the product, respecting the finest Italian gastronomic traditions.

Ficacci olives: Mediterranean Olive Platter

– paperboard.ficacci.com

The newest addition to the lineup is the Mediterranean Olive Platter, weighing 1.65 pounds and perfect for gatherings or an Italian-style aperitivo. It features a tray with three separate rooms with three types of pitted olives: Castelvetrano, Kalamata, and an Italian Olive Mix with Sweet Peppers, with no preservatives and no liquids. The paperboard is made from 89% paper, highlighting its eco-friendly features.

Paper Tray: a must-have on the table.

Awarded at SIAL Paris in 2022 and Fancy Food New York in 2023

The Paper Tray line offers a range of delicious and crispy olives made from carefully selected olives from the best cultivars, including the famous Gaeta. The range includes various options such as Cerignola, Castelvetrano pitted and unpitted, Bella Italia pitted mix, and the latest addition – Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives.

An Elegant and Environmental-friendly Packaging

The Paper Tray reduces the amount of plastic by 85%, manufactured with certified paper by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) or PEFCTM Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, bodies whose primary goal is to manage forest-derived products correctly. Giuseppe Ficacci, the company’s Marketing and Export Sales Director explains that the technology used since 2021 for 100% recyclable eco-friendly paper packaging will help reduce plastic usage by 70% by 2030. Currently, the company consumes over 180 tons of plastic containers.

Eco-packaging that makes a difference

Besides carrying premium olives, a crucial feature of the line is the sleek design, perfect for display: a fancy board for fancy tables. The customers find it convenient to carry the tray directly to their table. Designed with user-friendly features, the top, and bottom plastic films can be easily removed, while the paper bottom can be recycled with other paper waste.

Game-changing development in the distribution of fruits and vegetables is the effort to reduce overpackaging. An increasing number of retailers are using Ficacci’s Paper Trays in their coolers, in line with guidelines aimed at reducing waste. You can find Ficacci Paper Tray in the United States at Rouses Markets, Harris Teeter, Mariano’s, Eataly, Dierbergs Markets, Associated Grocers, and Costco. For Costco members, Ficacci has designed the custom-made Paper Board. In Mexico, Ficacci products are available at HEB.

Ficacci

Established in 1964 by Romeo Ficacci, who followed in his father’s footsteps by developing the table olive trade in Rome’s local markets, the Ficacci company has a long and successful history that spans over three generations. Romeo and his wife Rita’s entrepreneurial skills allowed the company to start industrial-scale production in the 1970s to conquer the Italian and international market shares. The Ficacci company is located in Castel Madama, 25 miles east of Rome, and manufactures olive items from Italy, Spain, and Greece. Ficacci is a benchmark for large-scale retail trade, retail, food service, and industry and is present in more than 30 countries worldwide. With 12 semi-automatic packaging lines, the company produces approximately 20 tons of olives per day at a production plant that complies with the highest quality and food safety standards.