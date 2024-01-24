Walker’s Shortbread Reveals New Packaging at Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show 2024

Las Vegas, NV – Walker’s Shortbread is excited to reveal a packaging redesign to its core range of shortbread offerings. Celebrating more than 125 years as a family-owned brand, its new packaging nods to Walker’s long-standing Scottish heritage.

The role of tartan in Walker’s packaging has always symbolized the brand’s Scottish roots, beginning when Joseph Walker opened his village bakery in 1898. Now, his grandchildren and great grandchildren continue the tradition with the same simple shortbread recipe – an irresistible mix of creamery butter, flour, sugar, and salt.

“This packaging redesign centers tartan to symbolize Walker’s Scottish roots and our goal to represent Scotland at its finest, while giving our consumers a new contemporary look,” said Joseph Gadaleta, CEO of Walker’s Shortbread US operations. “The Walker’s family proudly bakes our signature shortbread in Scotland, where the tradition began over 125 years ago.”

The updated design will be reflected on iconic brand offerings such as Walker’s Shortbread Highlanders, Shortbread Triangles, Chocolate Chip Shortbread, and the beloved Shortbread Fingers – the classic shape that Walker’s was founded on – among other shortbread offerings.

“We’re delighted to debut our new packaging at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show,” said Lisa Sherman, US Head of Marketing. “Our exciting new design reflects our history and heritage as a brand, while updating our signature tartan in a way that feels impactful and fresh.” Consumers will begin seeing this new packaging on shelves beginning this spring.

Attendees of the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas on January 21 – 23 can get the first look at the new Tartan Core range hitting shelves this spring by stopping by the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall and Booth #1001.

About Walker’s Shortbread

Walker’s Shortbread has been the ancestral home to Scotland’s highest quality shortbread for 125 years.

Established in Aberlour, Speyside, Scotland in 1898 by Joseph Walker, the company continues to be family owned and is now lead by the founder’s grandchildren and great grandchildren who faithfully maintain the tradition of producing the finest shortbreads, cookies, cakes and oat crackers while staying true to the original Walker’s recipes. Walker’s iconic shortbread recipe sets the global standard for shortbread with a simple but powerful philosophy of using only the highest quality of just four natural ingredients: creamery butter, flour, sugar and salt.

Known worldwide for its quality and excellence, Walker’s has also been acknowledged with a Royal Warrant of Appointment in 2002 and 2017 to supply oatcakes and shortbread (respectively) to the Royal Family Household.

All Walker’s shortbread products are free from artificial color, flavorings and preservatives, certified Kosher (OUD), and suitable for vegetarians; a wide range of gluten-free products are also available. Exported to over 120 countries worldwide, learn more about Scotland at its Finest at https://us.walkersshortbread.com.