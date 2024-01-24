Colin Fernandes, Kenya, Announced as AIPH Young International Grower of the Year 2024

Colin Fernandes, Trial Site Coordinator for Marginpar, Kenya, received the Young International Grower of the Year Award at an International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) awards ceremony held on Tuesday 23 January 2024 in Essen, Germany.

This award is part of the AIPH International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2024, which celebrates the best of the best in ornamentals production. The Young IGOTY category recognises vibrant individuals, aged 25-40, who will lead the industry into the future. Entrants were participants of Jungle Talks’ Pro Manager Mastercourse.

Before Colin joined Marginpar, there was no trial site in Kenya. Colin was responsible for setting the location up and its subsequent management. After just four years, the location has become a productive trial site under the cohesive work of Colin and his team. One achievement of Colin’s of note is the introduction of Sanguisorba – Red Dream to the market. This is the first time this variety has been commercially grown in Africa.

“It feels absolutely amazing to have won this award,” Colin said. “I couldn’t have done it without my team. It’s a great stepping stone that will help me in the future to come. The Mastercourse has been one of the best experiences I’ve had so far. A two-week intensive course with some really inspirational people, it’s been amazing.”

Colin, along with the other finalists, presented his ideas to an international jury of horticultural professionals. The judges were: Leonardo Capitanio, President of AIPH and owner of Vivai Capitanio, Italy; Eliot Barden, Past YIGOTY winner and Aftercare, Apprenticeship and Training Director for Majestic Trees, UK; and Puck van Holsteijn, CEO of World Horti Center and CEO of HortiHeroes, Netherlands.

Leonardo Capitanio commented: “Colin has rapidly achieved an important role in Marginpar. He has a good eye for the future, developing product and people; effectively managing teams in different countries. This, alongside his valuable international experience makes him an inspirational manager and grower and a worthy winner.”

AIPH thanks Host Sponsor IPM Essen, Founding Partner FloraCulture International, Sapphire Sponsors GLOBALG.A.P. & GGN Label and Greeningup, Pearl Sponsors Greenhouse Sustainability, Green is Life, and MyPlant & Garden, and Media Partners Economía & Viveros, Guiaverde, Horticulture Week, Grower Talks/Green Profit, and Pod Osłonami PL for their support of the awards.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next.

IGOTY Awards

Brought to you by AIPH in partnership with Founding Partner, FloraCulture International (FCI); the IGOTY awards have been championing outstanding achievement in the sector since 2009. The IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticultural production by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.