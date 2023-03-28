Entries Open for the AIPH World Green City Awards 2024

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) and its extensive network of partners proudly announce that entries are officially open for the AIPH World Green City Awards 2024. AIPH warmly invites all cities, large and small, to enter the only global awards for cities where plants and nature are the core focus.

As the world’s champion for the power of plants, AIPH leads global thinking on the successful integration of plants and nature- the living green- into the built environment. The AIPH World Green City Awards recognise and celebrate bold and innovative action that harnesses the power of plants and nature to create greener, healthier, and more resilient cities. The AIPH World Green City Awards 2024 was proudly launched at the 2022 Awards Ceremony, held as a gala dinner at the IUCN Leaders Forum in the Special Self-Governing Province of Jeju, Republic of Korea in October 2022.

“Time and time again, we are seeing how plants and nature provide the solutions to many of the challenges facing our planet,” said Mr. Tim Briercliffe, Secretary General, AIPH. “It is also increasingly evident that cities are uniquely positioned to harness this potential and drive transformational change. The impressive, bold, and innovative initiatives showcased through the inaugural edition of the AIPH World Green City Awards set the stage for an even more ambitious demonstration of the power of plants in the 2024 edition.”

The global reach and success of the inaugural 2022 edition of the AIPH World Green City Awards is evident in the fact that it attracted entries from close to 60 cities from 40 countries on all seven continents. Building on this impressive legacy, the 2024 edition seeks to showcase even more inspiring initiatives from an even larger number of cities.

The AIPH World Green City Awards champion ambitious nature-orientated approaches to city design and operation. Specifically, they seek to recognise initiatives relying on a greater use of plants and nature to create better city environments – helping to fulfil local aspirations for improved economic, social and environmental resilience. Cities are invited to enter the AIPH World Green City Awards 2024 to show to the world their achievement and commitment to nature-orientated solutions that harness the power of plants and associated ecosystems services to help address the major challenges facing cities.Cities benefit from entering the awards by the global recognition they gain through case study profiles in the AIPH Green City Guidelines, feature presentations in the AIPH Green City Briefings, and engagement with a global network of green city professionals on the AIPH Global Green City Forum.

The 2024 edition of the AIPH World Green City Awards is offered in seven categories, with three finalists in each category from which one category winner is selected, and with one Grand Winner chosen from the seven category winners. Entries are compiled and submitted by cities through an online portal which is open for six months until the submission deadline on 15th September 2023.

“Cities are champions for the power of plants and nature. Now, more than ever before, we need cities to show the world how collective action at the local level can achieve global impact. That is why all cities are invited to enter the AIPH World Green City Awards 2024. There is so much to gain- for cities, people, and planet,” added Mr. Bill Hardy, Chair, AIPH Green City Committee

AIPH and the growing network of partners come together at this momentous milestone to welcome all cities from across the globe, large and small, to enter the 2024 edition of the AIPH World Green City Awards. Now is the time to inspire a global movement for greener cities.

About AIPH

AIPH – the International Association of Horticultural Producers

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally and together we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet, for this generation and the next. AIPH is also the global approving body for International Horticultural Exhibitions, which are hosted by cities around the world. Website: www.aiph.org

Green City

AIPH leads global thinking on the successful integration of nature into the built environment. Through the AIPH Green City initiative we promote the essential role of plants in creating vibrant urban areas. We use knowledge exchange, advocacy, and networking to nurture a strategic shift in city form and function to advance the realisation of a greener planet.

Website: https://aiph.org/green-city/