Horticultural Innovations and the Future of Green Cities at Expo 2022 Floriade Amsterdam Almere

From 14 April – 9 October 2022, Almere will be the stage for the AIPH Approved A1 World Horticultural Exhibition, Expo 2022 Floriade Amsterdam Almere.

Almere will be the place to enjoy flowers, plants, vegetables, fruit as well as green innovations, all aligned with the ‘Growing Green Cities’ theme. This theme will be the focus for the 60-hectare site with 40 countries presenting their concepts and innovations for a sustainable, green future.

Chair of the AIPH Exhibitions Committee, Mr Kevin Chung says: “This Floriade is the first AIPH-approved A1 World Horticultural Expo to take place since before the pandemic. I would like to congratulate the organisers on this amazing achievement and for preparing an event that fits so perfectly with the needs of our world right now. We need greener cities, and I look forward to visiting Floriade to see how they have created this green showcase for the world.”

For six months, Floriade visitors will be able to tour modern horticulture and experience how city centres can be made greener, more sustainable, and liveable. Visitors will become acquainted with the journey from seed or cutting to the food on their plates and will find out more about horticultural innovations that can make cities greener.

Commissioner General of the Floriade, Ms Annemarie Jorritsma-Lebbink, a Dutch politician of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy and businesswoman, says: “Years ago, when Floriade was assigned to Almere, we could not have imagined how topical the Growing Green Cities theme would be at the moment, and certainly also how inspiring. Precisely because of the current global pandemic, there is so much interest in living healthier and greener. People are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of sustainable and spatial living, and that is precisely the theme of the upcoming Floriade.”

Green City Almere

Over half the world’s population is urban and this percentage is expected to rise to some 68% by 2050. The construction of homes, offices and other facilities in these expanding cities is often at the expense of their green areas even though greenery is so important. People with green living environments prove to be sick less often, patients recover more rapidly from surgery if they have a view of a green environment and air quality is better if a city has a lot of greenery. The major issue is how we make green and healthy cities in the future.

Almere is considered the most successful New Town in the Netherlands. The city is only a few decades old, boasts over 200,000 inhabitants and is still growing as part of the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area.

Located in the Flevoland Polder, Almere was created to supply housing for the urban expansion of Amsterdam and the Randstad area in the 1970s, without the need for existing cities to expand. The goal was to preserve the “Green Heart”, a large green and natural area within the Randstad circle. You can read more in an AIPH Green City case study here.

Around two million visitors are expected to attend during the six months of Floriade. Ms Jan-Nico Appelman, Member of the Provincial Executive of the Province of Flevoland, says: “Growing Green Cities is a very relevant theme for all Floriade participants and for us. We are looking forward to meeting the other participants and to discussing possible green solutions at Floriade Expo 2022.”

AIPH approved Expo 2022 Floriade during our annual congress in Qingdao, China in 2014 and have supported the organisers since. This is the sixth Floriade to be approved by AIPH since 1960.

On 7 March 2022, organisers from forthcoming AIPH approved Expos will be presenting their progress reports in person at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dubai, UAE.

For more information, visit: https://aiph.org/event/aiph-expo-conference/

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally and together we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet, for this generation and the next. AIPH is the approving body of Horticultural Expos: major world events lasting up to six months and covering areas from 25 to 500 hectares. Expos create gardens, pavilions, events, and attractions that delight visitors. Expos in Europe typically attract 2-4 million visitors and Expos in Asia, like Expo 2019 Beijing, can reach up to 10 million. AIPH is proud to have approved and supported more than 50 International Horticultural Exhibitions since 1960, and there are ten on the calendar till 2027.