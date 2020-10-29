AIPH Approves Euroflora 2021 in Genova, Italy

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has approved an application from Italy to host an International Horticultural Show in 2021. The C Category approval of Euroflora Genova, Italy was finalised online at the AIPH 72nd Congress on 30 September 2020.

With a theme focusing on “A World of Rare Beauty” this will be the 12th International Exhibition of Flowers and Ornamental Plants in Genova, a port city and the capital of northwest Italy’s Liguria region, from 24 April until 9 May.

The scenic Nervi Historic Parks and Museums will be the open-air stage for nature in all its forms, showcasing examples of magnificent colours, audacious floral geometry, works of art and exotic charm in an evocative context of great historical and landscape value. Euroflora 2021 will be a voyage of rare beauty, where surprise and marvel will accompany visitors through enchanted gardens and breath-taking views of the sea.

