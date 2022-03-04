AIPH Announces Finalists and New Date and Venue for International Grower of the Year 2022

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has announced the finalists of the International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2022. Nine ornamentals growers from around the globe have reached the final.

After postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony will take place on 14th June 2022 at GreenTech Amsterdam, the top horticulture technology event in the Netherlands. The awards recognise best practice in horticulture by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.

The IGOTY 2022 Finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Brookdale Treeland Nurseries Limited, Canada

Bunnik Group Bv., Netherlands

Jens Meyer Jungpflanzen, Germany

Luxaflor Roses, Zimbabwe

Matina Flowers S.A.S, Colombia

Metrolina Greenhouses, USA

Prim’rose (SCA Clementine), Morocco

Sitio Kolibri, Brazil

Wagagai Limited, Uganda

The IGOTY Awards 2022 consists of four categories: Finished Plants and Trees, Cut Flowers and Bulbs, Young Plants and Sustainability. Within each category, bronze, silver and gold awards will be given. One winner will be crowned the ‘AIPH International Grower of the Year 2022’ and receive the ‘Gold Rose’ – the industry’s most coveted prize.

An international jury of industry experts, led by Mr Tim Edwards, Chairman of Boningale Nurseries, assessed the competition entries against specific criteria relating to economic performance, innovation, market insight, sustainability and human resources. Through recognising best practice and performance in ornamentals production the AIPH IGOTY Awards, supported by Headline Partner Royal FloraHolland, champion outstanding achievement and celebrate the expertise and energy that the best growers give to ornamental horticulture.

AIPH has also partnered with Jungle Talks for the inaugural ‘Young International Grower of the Year’ Award. Participants of Jungle Talks’ Pro Manager Mastercourse will have a chance to pitch to the jury at the awards event.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at RAI Amsterdam starting at 6pm CEST. The evening event includes a drinks reception with a range of food to fill stomachs as guests network with others in the industry. To attend the awards ceremony, guests must also register for Greentech Amsterdam – a discount code is available for IGOTY attendees.

AIPH Secretary General, Tim Briercliffe said: “I am delighted that we have partnered with GreenTech and have the opportunity to present an exciting new format for presenting our awards this year. This is set to be a great event with high-quality finalists from around the world; the perfect way for the industry to come together.”

Mariska Dreschler, Director Horticulture – GreenTech Global, added: “We are very pleased to be part of the amazing Grower of the Year award for the best ornamental producers of the world. I am very much looking forward to intensify our partnership with AIPH and offer sustainable solutions for their members and all related international growers”.

Tickets for the awards event cost €50 (incl. VAT) per person. Groups of five tickets are available for the discounted price of €200 and groups of ten for €350. Tickets can be purchased here: aiph.org/event/igoty-2022

The IGOTY 2022 Awards are supported by headline sponsor Royal FloraHolland, founding partner FloraCulture International, sapphire sponsor Expo 2021 Hatay, ruby sponsor GlobalGap, pearl sponsor Freddie’s Flowers and awards partners CIOPORA and World Horti Center.