Greenwood Plants, UK, wins AIPH International Grower of the Year 2024

Greenwood Plants, a UK wholesale nursery has been awarded the title of International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) 2024 by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH).

The coveted ‘Gold Rose’ award was presented to Greenwood Plants by AIPH President Leonardo Capitanio at the AIPH IGOTY Awards Ceremony 2024 on Tuesday 23 January 2024 at IPM Essen, Germany.

Founded in 2009 with the support of FloraCulture International, the AIPH IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticulture by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.

Greenwood Plants is a landscape supply nursery which specialises in the new build property, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. With over 100 acres, it produces around six million plants a year across its six nursery sites. In 2023, the company was awarded the HTA Peat-free Grower of the Year due to its commitment to sustainability.

“The team will be so delighted to have won this award,” said Melanie Asker, Managing Director of Greenwood Plants. “They’ve been really excited and it’s an absolute credit to their hard work. It’s a great accolade and the support that we’ve had from across the industry in the UK has been amazing, so it’s something everyone can be proud of.”

In addition to the Gold Rose Award, Greenwood Plants also won the Finished Plants & Trees category, presented by Torben Brinkmann, Head of Projects, IPM Essen, and the Sustainability category, presented by Sarah von Fintel, Key Account Manager for GlobalG.A.P. and G.N.N. Label.

The IGOTY 2024 jury commented: “Greenwood Plants is an innovative producer of landscape-ready plants and is a recognised leader in what they do. They conduct every action with environmental sustainability in mind and they have been proactive in innovatively marketing their products and the industry as a whole.”

The IGOTY 2024 category winners are:

Young International Grower of the Year

Winner: Colin Fernandes (Kenya)

Finalist: Tomasz Dźwigoń (Poland)

Finalist: Zhuoer Fang (China)

Cut Flowers and Bulbs

Winner: Beyond Chrysant (Netherlands)

Finalist: Yunnan Yunxiu Flower Co. Ltd. (China)

Young Plants

Winner: Sjaak van Schie (Netherlands)

Finalist: Guangzhou Flower Research Center (China)

Finalist: Yunnan Shining Flora Co., Ltd. (China)

Finished Plants and Trees

Winner: Greenwood Plants (UK)

Finalist: Huverba BV (Netherlands)

Finalist: Kwekerij Dirk Mermans (Belgium)

Sustainability

Winner: Greenwood Plants (UK)

Finalist: Beyond Chrysant (Netherlands)

Finalist: Fitoralia (Spain)

Finalist: Kwekerij Dirk Mermans (Belgium)

For more information about each of the winners, take a look at the digital Winners Brochure.

AIPH thanks Host Sponsor IPM Essen, Founding Partner FloraCulture International, Sapphire Sponsors GLOBALG.A.P. & GGN Label and Greeningup, Pearl Sponsors Greenhouse Sustainability, Green is Life, and MyPlant & Garden, and Media Partners Economía & Viveros, Guiaverde, Horticulture Week, Grower Talks/Green Profit, and Pod Osłonami PL for their support of the awards.

Entry for IGOTY 2025 is now open! Find more information and begin your entry here.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next.

www.aiph.org

IGOTY Awards

Brought to you by AIPH in partnership with Founding Partner, FloraCulture International (FCI); the IGOTY awards have been championing outstanding achievement in the sector since 2009. The IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticultural production by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.