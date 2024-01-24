Standard Meat Company Finalizes Plans for New Fort Worth Protein Processing Plant

Fort Worth Company Focuses on Innovative Solutions with Sous Vide Installation and Future Technology Plans for Historic Northside Site, Its Fifth Plant

(Fort Worth, Texas) – Standard Meat Company of Fort Worth, Texas announces the construction of their fifth protein processing plant at 1101 NE 23rd Street in Fort Worth, Texas. This 166,000 square foot plant will occupy a renovated, historic 1955 meat processing facility in Fort Worth’s northside, a short distance from the Standard Meat Company headquarters at the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards.

With the new plant, Standard Meat Company stands ready to meet the innovative product needs and growing volume demands of a range of top tier commercial customers. The company purchased the building for development in 2023 and has plans to install a state-of-the-art sous vide line. Expansion capacity at the new site will allow for additional sous vide lines, or other production lines as needed to explore future technologies and address emerging opportunities.

“At Standard Meat, we don’t demand that our clients choose from a fixed menu of products and services,” said Standard Meat Company CEO and Co-President Ben Rosenthal. “Instead, we look for out-of-the-box solutions for each client’s unique needs. With this new plant, we’ll have even more flexibility to introduce cutting-edge technologies and processes, doing everything we can do to drive business forward for our clients.”

To finalize construction and equipment installation and oversee operations at the new Fort Worth plant, longtime Standard Meat Company team member Adam Speirs has been named Plant Manager.

“We’re always thrilled to fill management positions from within the company, and with Adam Speirs, we couldn’t have asked for a better candidate,” said Standard Meat Company Co-President Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld. “He comes to this position with an 18-year track record of responsibility and excellence. As a member of the design and construction team for the new plant, he coordinates company strategy with our outside construction partner CSC Group and architecture and engineering partner Schemmer Group. As ongoing plant manager once the plant is open, we know we can rely on him to ensure the facility meets current client needs, adapts quickly to future strategies, and satisfies team member expectations as a terrific place to work.”

“Standard Meat Company was founded in Fort Worth by our great-grandfather in 1935,” concluded Ben Rosenthal. “With the location of our fifth plant here in the historic Stockyards area, we’re not just constructing a facility, we’re revitalizing a piece of our city’s industrial legacy. At Standard Meat, we’re all-in on Fort Worth and on bringing new investment and jobs to the place we’ve always called home.”

ABOUT STANDARD MEAT COMPANY

Standard Meat Company is a multi-generational protein packaging and portioning company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Founded in 1935, the innovative business serves a variety of foodservice needs from four — soon to be five — north Texas plants. Pioneers in steak cutting, Standard Meat Company is a recognized expert in meat science, food safety and quality assurance, culinary trends, purchasing, and packaging.

For more information, visit www.standardmeat.com.