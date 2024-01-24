Old Trapper Announces 2024 Sponsorship of the Portland Thorns

Forest Grove, Ore. — Oregon-based Old Trapper Beef Jerky announces their partnership with the Portland Thorns as the Exclusive Beef Jerky of the 2024 preseason. As part of the partnership, Old Trapper is the Presenting Sponsor of the Thorns and will be featured in the Old Trapper Autograph Zone at each game.

Throughout the 2024 sponsorship, Old Trapper will receive in-game signage and media including logo and post inclusion on social media channels pertaining to the Thorns’ preseason. Branded signage will be seen throughout the stadium and Old Trapper will receive three (3) minutes of field LED at each game.

An exciting component of the sponsorship is the Old Trapper Autograph Zone where the Old Trapper logo will be included on autograph cards that fans will use to have their favorite players sign. Old Trapper will be featured on email blasts related to the Autograph Zone that will be sent out throughout the sponsorship.

“We are proud to be an Official Partner of the Thorns as we gear up for an exciting 2024 preseason,” said Robert Leary, Old Trapper’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The Thorns are great partners to us, and the club is a standout example of all that women’s sports worldwide can aspire to. We look forward to cheering them on and fueling our fellow loyal fans and Rose City Riveters supporters with Old Trapper Beef Jerky.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.