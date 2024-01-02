La Fromagerie Henri Hutin Showcases New Cheeses at 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show

La Fromagerie Henri Hutin Deli January 2, 2024

Dieue-sur-Meuse, France – La Fromagerie Henri Hutin, which celebrated its one hundred year anniversary last year, continues to be a leading French producer and exporter of soft-ripened, pressed soft-ripened and spreadable fresh specialty cheeses. The company will feature its 3 new cheeses under the Tours de Paris brand at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, January 21-23, 2024 in the “What’s New” section” of the Show.

Tours de Paris, known for its foil-wrapped wedges of Brie, also offers now a 7-oz oval Plain Brie which won a Bronze at the 2022-2023 World Cheese Awards. A thin white rind which envelops a soft, straw-colored creamy interior and provides a mild, mellow flavor. The range of Tours de Paris’s new oval format is rounded out with two unique and exciting flavors – Three Peppers and Mediterrean. The Three Peppers product blends white, black and green peppercorns into the creamy paste, while the Mediterranean Brie includes tomato and basil with a hint of garlic.

Of course, you still will be able to taste the triple cream cheeses so well-known under the Belletoile brand : the rich and creamy cow’s milk Triple-Crème Brie which took home a Silver at the World Cheese Awards, its Spreadable Fresh Goat Cheese appreciated for its organoleptic qualities, making it a recent WCA Gold winner. The all-natural spread offers a fresh taste with a smooth, whipped texture.

Also available for tasting will be Henri Hutin’s Brie Couronne Double-Crème Brie. Made from milk of pasteur-raised cows, Brie Couronne remains a longtime favorite – and WCA Bronze winner – thanks to its mild and buttery flavor, combined with a creamy texture.

Last but not least, all the Hutin cheeses exhibited at the WFFS are gluten free & sustainable for vegetarian diets.

Stop by Booth # 608 at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, January 21-23, 2024

About La Fromagerie Henri Hutin: In 1922, Henri Hutin expanded his family’s cheesemaking business in France’s Lorraine Valley to become La Fromagerie Henri Hutin and was established as a “master cheesemaker.” Renowned for its soft-ripened cheeses, the company’s signature product, Belletoile (www.belletoile.us), became legendary as the first triple-crème Brie imported to the USA. Other brands exported to America include: Brie Couronne, Tours de Paris, and Valbrie. A century later, La Fromagerie Henri Hutin continues to produce cheeses using premium quality, locally-sourced milk and holds on to the tradition of artisanal craftsmanship. Learn more at http://www.henri-hutin.com/index_en.html

Related Articles

Deli

La Fromagerie Henri Hutin Showcases Award-Winning Cheeses at 2023 WFFS

La Fromagerie Henri Hutin Deli January 9, 2023

La Fromagerie Henri Hutin, which celebrated its one hundred year anniversary last year, continues to be a leading French producer and exporter of soft-ripened, pressed soft-ripened and spreadable fresh specialty cheeses. The company will feature its awarding-winning products under the Belletoile, Brie Couronne, and Tours de Paris brands at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, January 15-17, 2023.

Deli

La Fromagerie Henri Hutin Earns Four Medals at 2022-23 World Cheese Awards

La Fromagerie Henri Hutin Deli November 9, 2022

La Fromagerie Henri Hutin garnered four awards at the World Cheese Awards in Wales on November 2, 2022, the only French Brie producer to win honors in the Brie category. Accolades include Silver for Belletoile’s Triple-Crème Brie while Bronze was awarded to Brie Couronne’s Double-Crème Brie and Tours de Paris’s Plain Brie in a 7-oz. oval format. Gold was bestowed upon the maker’s Belletoile Spreadable Fresh Goat Cheese.