La Fromagerie Henri Hutin Earns Four Medals at 2022-23 World Cheese Awards

Dieue-sur-Meuse, France – La Fromagerie Henri Hutin garnered four awards at the World Cheese Awards in Wales on November 2, 2022, the only French Brie producer to win honors in the Brie category. Accolades include Silver for Belletoile’s Triple-Crème Brie while Bronze was awarded to Brie Couronne’s Double-Crème Brie and Tours de Paris’s Plain Brie in a 7-oz. oval format. Gold was bestowed upon the maker’s Belletoile Spreadable Fresh Goat Cheese.

While the Belletoile brand is well-known for its signature, rich and creamy cow’s milk cheese, Triple-Crème Brie, its Spreadable Fresh Goat Cheese is also appreciated for its organoleptic qualities, making it a Gold winner. The all-natural spread offers a fresh taste with a smooth, whipped texture.

Henri Hutin’s Brie Couronne Double-Crème Brie, made from milk of pasteur-raised cows, has been a longtime favoriate thanks to its mild and buttery flavor, combined with a creamy texture.

The company’s third Brie to win an award winner is the latest addition to its Tours de Paris range: a 7-oz. oval Plain Brie with a thin white rind which envelops a soft, straw-colored creamy interior and provides a mild, mellow flavor.

“It is such an honor for our cheesemakers to not only win a number of awards in the Brie category, but to be the only French product to do so!,” begins Christel Vibrac, Export Manager of La Fromagerie Henri Hutin. “And for our fresh whipped goat cheese spread to win Gold attests to our commitment to quality in every cheese we make.”

About La Fromagerie Henri Hutin: In 1922, Henri Hutin expanded his family’s cheesemaking business in France’s Lorraine Valley to become Fromagerie Henri Hutin and was established as a “master cheesemaker.” Renowned for its soft-ripened cheeses, the company’s signature product, Belletoile, became legendary as the first triple-crème Brie imported to the USA. Other brands exported to America include: Brie Couronne, Tours de Paris, and Valbrie. A century later, La Fromagerie Henri Hutin continues to produce cheeses using premium quality, locally-sourced milk and holds on to the tradition of artisanal craftsmanship. Learn more at http://www.henri-hutin.com/index_en.html.