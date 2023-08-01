LaClare Creamery Expands Chèvre Line with Three New Flavors

MALONE, Wis. – In celebration of August being National Goat Cheese Month, LaClare Creamery is expanding its fresh goat cheese line with three new flavor varieties: Chili Lime, Mediterranean, and a seasonally available Pumpkin.

“We’re incredibly excited to debut these three new chèvre offerings for National Goat Cheese Month,” said Patrick Considine, national sales director at LaClare Creamery. “As we continue to grow our collection of savory and sweet goat cheese flavors, it is no secret that we at LaClare are passionate about transforming the clean, creamy taste of our Original Goat Cheese into unrivaled flavor creations.”

The new flavors align with consumer trends:

· Chili Lime Goat Cheese: With more consumers seeking complex flavors, especially those that feature a sweet heat combination, LaClare Creamery’s Chili Lime Goat Cheese aims to provide a beloved flavor experience. This tangy, sweet, and bright goat cheese includes a special blend of chipotle chiles, lime, and salt—perfect for anyone who enjoys a sweet and spicy burst of flavor.

· Mediterranean Goat Cheese: With a panel of leading medical and nutrition experts naming the Mediterranean diet as the healthiest way to eat for the sixth year in a row, LaClare Creamery crafted a well-defined blend of olives, savory herbs, and spices to produce a distinct Mediterranean flavor profile that will transport you to the beautiful Mediterranean countryside with every bite. While the Mediterranean diet encourages consumers to limit cheese intake, our goat cheese has just one type of casein, A1, making it easier for digestion, as some consumers claim. Thus, making this combination a great option for consumers to include in their diet.

· Pumpkin Goat Cheese: According to a study done by The Guardian last fall, sales of pumpkin spice products have increased over 47 percent since 2017, making it the quintessential flavor of fall. Arriving just in time, LaClare Creamery’s Original Goat Cheese is paired with a delectable pumpkin spice puree and hint of cinnamon to create this limited edition, classic fall flavor.

These new flavors complement other exciting varieties of LaClare’s fresh goat cheese line, like Rolled Blueberry Vanilla, Chipotle Honey, Garlic and Herb, Maple Bourbon, and more.

With respect to sustainability, transparency, and tradition, LaClare Creamery partners with local Wisconsin farmers who produce high-quality goat milk to create fresh flavors that are unrivaled. For additional information about the brand, visit laclarefamilycreamery.com.

About LaClare Creamery

LaClare traces its roots back to 1978. It has positioned itself as one of the 100% domestically produced goat cheese brands in the country. Our direct and local Wisconsin milk supply lets us set the standard for goat milk dairy products with a full line of award-winning specialty cheeses and fresh fluid goat milk. The business has received numerous national and international awards for its innovative and quality products. Learn more at https://www.laclarefamilycreamery.com