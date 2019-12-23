Lakin’s Gorges Cheese Among Winners of Yankee Editor’s Choice Food Awards

WALDOBORO — Yankee Magazine announced it’s 2019 Editor’s Choice Food Awards in November and selected Lakin’s Gorges Cheese “Rockweed” as one of the top ten foods in New England.

Allison Lakin started Lakin’s Gorges Cheese in 2011 and makes all original recipe cows milk cheeses, according to Lakin, in a news release. Since relocating to East Forty Farm in Waldoboro, a farmstead built on the banks of the Medomak River in 1774, she wanted to create a cheese that reflected the flavors of the area. This year she developed “Rockweed” a soft ripened cheese with a ribbon of dried bladderwrack seaweed in the center.

“Eating it makes me think of oyster stew, with the creaminess blending with the brininess,” said Lakin, in the release.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Penobscot Bay Pilot