Miyoko’s Creamery to Introduce Game-Changing Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheeses and Spreadable Oat Milk Butter This Spring

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Miyoko’s Creamery, the leading plant dairy brand known for its award-winning vegan cheeses and butter crafted from 100% plants, is introducing a game-changing new cheddar and pepper jack cheese, in addition to a new spreadable oat milk butter. In consumer tastings the new cheeses meet or beat cow dairy in taste and performance. The first of these products will begin hitting grocery store shelves across the country this spring. Miyoko’s will be previewing the new products at Natural Products Expo West 2020 [March 3-7; Anaheim, CA; Booth 5092].

GAME-CHANGING NEW CHEESES

The cheddar and pepper jack cheese will be the first in a new line of everyday cheeses from Miyoko’s, which has become known for its unmatched artisan cheese wheels. Made using cultured legumes and oats, the new cheddar and pepper jack cheeses will be Miyoko’s first nut-free vegan cheese options. Additionally, they will be priced competitively with similar organic cow-dairy, offering a true plant-based replacement.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in the plant-based movement, where we need to start appealing more to flexitarians by creating products that give them the taste satisfaction of the dairy cheeses they are used to,” said Founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner, who has been a leader in the plant-based movement for more than 30 years. “These new cheeses we’re launching have a taste and price that make them competitive with traditional dairy, and will help us cross that chasm to reach omnivores.”

Miyoko’s new cheddar & pepper jack cheeses taste, melt and function similar to their dairy counterparts and so can be used in the same way as dairy cheeses, including in grilled cheese sandwiches, quesadillas, macaroni and cheese, and in any other recipes that call for traditional cheddar or pepper jack. Additionally, the cheeses have three grams of protein per one-ounce serving, 10% of the daily recommended amount of calcium, and have the added benefit of also being cholesterol-free.

Miyoko’s Cheddar and Pepper Jack launch on grocery store shelves this March 2020, and will be available in three formats: 1 oz slices, shredded packages and 8 oz cheese blocks.

NEW SPREADABLE OAT MILK BUTTER

This spring, Miyoko’s Creamery — whose original European Style Cultured Vegan Butter is the best selling butter alternative on the market — also introduces a spreadable oat milk butter in two styles: Hint of Sea Salt and Garlic Parm. The spreadable format oat milk butters are convenient to use and packed with flavor, and can be used in any way you would use regular butter, including spread onto toast, melted onto pancakes, and for garlic bread, grilled cheeses and more.

Miyoko’s spreadable oat milk butters hit grocery store shelves this April 2020. The classic Hint of Salt flavor is available in 12 oz tubs, while the Garlic Parm is available in 7 oz tubs.

About Miyoko’s Creamery

Miyoko’s Creamery, a registered B-Corp, is the maker of dairy products made 100% from plants, and was founded on the principle of compassion for animals and eliminating them from food production. Miyoko’s products are sold in over 12,000 retail locations across the US, including Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and thousands of other stores across the country and internationally in Canada, Australia and Hong Kong. Miyoko’s Creamery was created in 2014 by Miyoko Schinner, the bestselling author of several vegan cookbooks, a former co-host of the national PBS cooking show Vegan Mashup, and a founding board member of the Plant Based Foods Association. Once thought unattainable, Miyoko’s Creamery has set the standard for creating delicious, high performance cheese and butter made exclusively from plants by combining traditional creamery cultures and age-old cheesemaking techniques with microbiology and modern technology. The Creamery uses only real and organic ingredients like nuts, legumes, and plants with no fillers, additives, GMO or artificial ingredients. In addition to being cruelty-free to animals, Miyoko’s products are also better for the environment producing 98% less greenhouse gases than their dairy counterparts. For additional details on Miyoko’s Creamery, visit miyokos.com. You can follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn at @miyokoscreamery.