Olivia’s Croutons: Where Convenience Meets Delicious

Brandon, VT – Family-run bakery, Olivia’s Croutons, brought its classic line of croutons and stuffing to Las Vegas’s Winter Fancy Food Show. Their booth #1805 highlighted:

· Top seller Garlic Gluten Free Croutons with three whole grain flours and fresh herbs

· Organic, Vegan Garlic Croutons for a salad that packs a crunch

· Favorite toppers, Butter & Garlic and Parmesan Pepper

Olivia’s Croutons was born as a “side-hustle” using original family recipes while Francie Caccavo was parenting her young children. Francie often says that Olivia’s Croutons are the quality of “Croutons you’d make from scratch if you had the time.” Along with her husband, David, they embraced the opportunity to bring wholesome ingredients in the form of small-batch, homemade-style croutons to kitchen tables all over the country. Met with rave reviews for over 30 years, this certified Women-Owned Business Vermont family bakery produces whole grain, all-natural, organic, preservative-free, and low-sodium products. Their gluten-free croutons and stuffing are baked in a dedicated facility.

Consider Francie’s Kale Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken and Parmesan Pepper Croutons as an addition to your weekly menu, reaching for those dark leafy greens. Francie also recommends crushing your favorite flavor of Olivia’s Croutons to make an extra special topping for macaroni & cheese or creating a just-right crust for chicken tenders.

Olivia’s Croutons full collection is available at www.olivia’s croutons.com. Select products can also be found in grocery food stores nationwide and on Amazon.

