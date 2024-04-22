Oregon Cheese Festival: Celebrate Cheese and Everything That Goes With It

Central Point, OR – The Oregon Cheese Festival is back, April 27 & 28 at the Jackson County Expo (Seven Feathers Event Center) in Central Point, Oregon.

Tickets are $25 in advance and include all cheese, food, and non-alcoholic beverage samples. A wine/beer/cider/spirits add-on tasting is $15 and includes a commemorative tasting glass. Sunday kids’ tickets are $5. At the door, all ticket prices increase by $5. Saturday’s event is limited to cheese lovers 21 and over, and Sunday is open to all ages.

Attendees eager to beat the crowds can pre-purchase Saturday Early VIP Entry (10:30am) for $75, which includes a two-day food+drink pass and a goodie bag. Tickets are available for sale at www.oregoncheesefestival.com

The Festival is a farmer’s market style event celebrating cheese and everything that goes with it. Over the years it has grown into one of the largest cheese-themed festivals in the country – drawing artisan cheesemakers, vintners, brewers, and specialty food producers to showcase their products to an ever-growing crowd of cheese enthusiasts. This year’s cheesemakers include:

Appel Farms

Beehive Cheese Company

Briar Rose Creamery

Crushpad Creamery

Don Froylan Creamery

Face Rock Creamery

Ferndale Farm

Helvetia Creamery La Mariposa

Market of Choice

Portland Creamery

Rogue Creamery

Tillamook

Walla Walla Cheese Co.

Willamette Valley Cheese Co.

Alongside these cheeses, festivalgoers will sample specialty foods such as charcuterie, jams & jellies, olive oil, honey, chocolate, breads & crackers, pickled vegetables, nuts, and more. To wash it all down, nearly 30 craft wine, beer, cider, and spirits producers will be pouring libations for the crowd. In total there will be more than 100 culinary artisans & beverage providers from Oregon and beyond. For a full list of vendors, see the website.

The Oregon Cheese Festival would not be possible without the generous support of the City of Central Point, Tillamook, Market of Choice, The Jackson County Expo, Rogue Creamery, the Neuman Hotel Group, La Panzanella, Formaticum, and the members of the Oregon Cheese Guild.