Tillamook County Creamery Association Releases “Good is Something We Make Together” 2020 Stewardship Report

TILLAMOOK, Ore. – In a year filled with unforeseen hardships, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), remained focused on its established stewardship commitments and lending a helping hand to those in need. Details of the year’s activities are featured in the Tillamook “Good is Something We Make Together” Stewardship Report, available at Tillamook.com/Stewardship.



“TCCA’s stewardship commitments inform every decision we make. For our farmer-owners, stewardship has always meant coming together for the people, places, and animals that we care for,” said Patrick Criteser, President and CEO, TCCA. “During a tumultuous year, our focus on stewardship served as both our foundation and our guide.”



TCCA abides by six key stewardship pillars including: thriving farms, healthful cows, enduring ecosystems, inspired consumers, fulfilled employees and enriched communities. For TCCA, these priorities represent areas of dedication, accomplishment and continual improvement.



“Stewardship remains at the heart and soul of TCCA and who we are as a 112-year-old, farmer-owned cooperative,” said Paul Snyder, Executive Vice President, Stewardship, TCCA.“As a co-op, TCCAhas structured its business to be a force for good in the world, and we live this value each day.”

As an example, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the lives of employees and the people who live and work in the communities where TCCA operates, the co-op stepped up with a $4 million COVID-19 relief fund. The funds provided direct support to local businesses in the rural hometowns of Tillamook and Morrow counties. Multiple stories of those who were helped by the COVID-19 relief efforts are featured on the stewardship section of the Tillamook website.



Additional highlights of TCCA’s 2020 stewardship efforts, include:

Donating $1.6 million through the “ All For Farmers ” initiative. In September, Tillamook donated 10% of profits to provide 130 grants to farmers across the country and to protect at-risk farmland through a partnership with American Farmland Trust.

Reducing water use by 4 million gallons. Tillamook dramatically reduced water consumption at the Tillamook manufacturing facility – representing a 2.7% net reduction over the previous year.

Tillamook employees contributed thousands of service hours to various causes and organizations in the local communities. Contributing $1.2 million worth of Tillamook products to food security organizations, including the

Pitching in for first responders. When wildfires reached Tillamook County, Tillamook served 500 free to-go meals for first responders in just four days.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished, inspired by how we have served our farmer-owners, employees and the communities where we operate, and humbled and motivated by the work that lies ahead,” said Snyder.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.