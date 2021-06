U.S. annual cheese consumption has increased by over 5 pounds per person over the past 10 years. The Martin family at Country Sunrise Creamery has been ahead of that curve, producing cheese since 2007.

The Martins produce about 5,000 pounds of cheese annually.

Moses Martin is the farm’s head cheesemaker, but his son Nelson, along with Nelson’s children, are part of the production team as well.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Lancaster Farming