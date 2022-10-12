Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022

The global perishable prepared food manufacturing market is expected to grow from $131.64 billion in 2021 to $152.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The perishable prepared food manufacturing market is expected to grow to $218.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

Asia-pacific was the largest region in the perishable prepared food manufacturing market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The growth in the perishable prepared food manufacturing market is due to emerging market growth, an increase in disposable income, and improved earning capacity.

An increase in disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the perishable prepared food manufacturing market going forward. Disposable income refers to the amount of money left to spend and save after income tax has been deducted. Because the increase in disposable income increases the purchasing power of the consumer, which changed the eating habits of the consumer and increased the demand for perishable prepared food. For instance, according to trading economies, a US-based company provides information about economic indicators, exchange rates, and stock market indexes. Disposable Personal Income in India increased the US $ 3017266.44INR Million in 2021 which is US $ 2525496.31 Million in 2020. Therefore, an increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the perishable prepared food manufacturing market.

