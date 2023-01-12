Pine River Debuts 60-Month Cheddar Spread at 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show in Honor of 60th Anniversary

NEWTON, WI – Pine River Cheese Spread will debut a limited edition anniversary cheese spread, 60-Month Cheddar, at the Winter Fancy Food Show held January 15-17 in Las Vegas. The cheese spread was created in honor of the company’s 60th Anniversary which it celebrates in 2023.

“The 5-year-old Wisconsin Cheddar gives this spread an extra creamy texture that has a rich cheddar flavor with a slightly tangy bite,” said Phil Lindemann, Pine River CEO. “The art of cheese spread making comes in the aging and blending process. We know which ages of cheese to combine to get the best flavor and we’ve been following the same recipe since my father started the company 60 years ago. ”

The highly decorated cheese spread company will be exhibiting in the Wisconsin Cheese Booth, #817. In addition to the 60-Month Cheddar, Pine River will be sampling many of its 21 Cold Pack flavors, as well as offerings from its Clean Label and Shelf-Stable cheese spread lines.

Learn more about the Most Awarded Cheese Spread company at pineriver.com.

About Pine River

Founded on more than five generations of experience in the dairy industry, Pine River Cheese Spread produces three styles of award-winning Wisconsin Cheese Spread—Cold Pack Cheese Spread, Clean Label Cold Pack Cheese Spread, and Shelf-Stable Gourmet Snack Spread. We also offer Private Label, Food Service, and Fundraising services. Our cheese spreads are crafted one batch at a time in our state-of-the-art facility in Newton, WI. For more information, visit pineriver.com.