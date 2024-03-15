Pine River Pre-Pack Shines with 5 Awards at World Championship Cheese Contest

Newton, WI — Pine River Pre-Pack, a leading producer of premium cheese spreads, proudly announces its exceptional success at the prestigious World Championship Cheese Contest held in Madison, WI, from March 5th to 7th, 2024. This renowned event, established in 1957, is recognized globally as the pinnacle of technical cheese competitions.

Pine River Pre-Pack’s accolades include:

Best of Class: Aged Asiago Cold Pack Cheese Spread (Cold Pack Cheese Category)

Aged Asiago Cold Pack Cheese Spread (Cold Pack Cheese Category) Second Place: Sharp Cheddar Cold Pack Cheese Spread (Cold Pack Cheese Category)

Sharp Cheddar Cold Pack Cheese Spread (Cold Pack Cheese Category) Second Place: Garden Vegetable Cold Pack Cheese Spread (Cheese Based Spread Category)

Garden Vegetable Cold Pack Cheese Spread (Cheese Based Spread Category) Third Place: Spicy Beer Gourmet Shelf Stable Snack Spread (Cheese Based Spread Category)

Spicy Beer Gourmet Shelf Stable Snack Spread (Cheese Based Spread Category) Third Place: Pepper Jack Cold Pack Cheese Spread (Cold Pack Cheese, Flavored Category)

Notably, the Best of Class award for the Aged Asiago Cold Pack Cheese Spread signifies the first-ever Best of Class win for this product at the World Championship Cheese Contest. Pine River Pre-Pack continues its streak of success, securing its seventh consecutive Best of Class award. Additionally, the Third-Place recognition for the Spicy Beer Gourmet Shelf Stable Snack Spread marks a significant milestone as the first award for the company’s Gourmet Shelf Stable Snack Spreads at this esteemed competition.

Ian Behm, President of Pine River Pre-Pack, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are honored to win 5 awards for our products and to be recognized on the World stage. It is very satisfying as our team dedicates so much time and effort into creating the World’s most awarded cheese spreads. Our spreads are made with only the highest quality Wisconsin Grade A dairy ingredients, and it is rewarding to see this shine through on the score sheets.”

The Best of Class Winner, Aged Asiago Cold Pack Cheese Spread, is a signature blend of Wisconsin Asiago and Cheddar, crafted with meticulous attention to quality. Originally developed in 2011 by recently retired Phil Lindemann and the talented R&D team at Pine River, this iconic flavor has captivated cheese enthusiasts and remains a top seller. Ideal for pairing with crackers, pretzels, or incorporating into culinary creations, recipe ideas can be explored at www.pineriver.com/recipes.

Pine River Pre-Pack continues to set the standard for excellence in cheese spreads, exemplifying innovation, and dedication to craft. For more information about Pine River Pre-Pack and its award-winning products, visit www.pineriver.com.

About Pine River Pre-Pack Founded on more than five generations of experience in the dairy industry, Pine River Cheese Spread produces three styles of award-winning Wisconsin Cheese Spread — Cold Pack Cheese Spread, Premier All-Natural Cold Pack Cheese Spread, and Shelf-Stable Gourmet Snack Spread. We also have Private Label and Food Service offering available. Our cheese spreads are crafted one batch at a time in our state-of-the-art facility in Newton, WI. For more information, visit pineriver.com.