Point Reyes Scores Seven Medals at Prestigious World Cheese Awards

Wales, United Kingdom – This week brought back the World Cheese Awards in Newport, Wales, with a record-breaking 4,434 entries, where the best cheeses from around the globe went head-to-head at the world’s largest cheese-only event. “This really is the ‘World Cup of Cheese’ and a celebration of excellence in cheese making from around the globe,” said Leslie Griffiths, Rural Affairs Minister of the Welsh Government, Principal Global Partner of the World Cheese Awards.

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company was honored with four silver medals and three bronze medals:

Quinta, Gouda and Toma and TomaTruffle each won Silver

TomaProvence, TomaRashi and Bay Blue each won Bronze

“We are thrilled with our outstanding performance at this year’s World Cheese Awards,” said Kuba Hemmerling, VP of Operations at Point Reyes Farmstead. “We are beyond proud of receiving four Silvers and three Bronze. These awards truly represent the hard work of our incredible cheese makers, who strive to make cheese fitting for the world stage every day, with every batch.”

This year the cheeses entered in The World Cheese Awards came from 900 different companies representing 42 countries, and were scored on appearance, aroma, body, and texture, with the majority of points awarded for flavor and mouthfeel. For more information on the 2022 World Cheese Awards, visit worldcheeseawards.com.

About Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company:

In 1959, Bob and Dean Giacomini established their successful dairy farm just north of Point Reyes Station in Marin County, CA. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making hand-crafted cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, now WBENC certified Women-Owned by sisters Diana, Lynn and Jill, they opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. In 2018 the company expanded to Petaluma, with the opening of a second creamery, warehouse and distribution center. The Point Reyes product line consisting of Toma, TomaTruffle, TomaProvence, TomaRashi, Bay Blue, Gouda, Quinta and Original Blue, is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers, at the Fork, Bay Area farmers’ markets and online at www.pointreyescheese.com.

