World Cheese Awards: Parmigiano Reggiano is the Most Awarded Cheese in the World

Reggio Emilia – Parmigiano Reggiano has achieved its best ever result at the World Cheese Awards 2021, winning 126 medals. The World Cheese Awards is the most important cheese competition in the world, which took place in Oviedo, Spain this year as part of the International Cheese Festival from 3rd – 6th November. The international jury consisted of 250 experts who awarded Parmigiano Reggiano an all-time record of 7 Super Gold medals, 6 of which were won by dairies belonging to the National Team. Parmigiano Reggiano is the most awarded cheese in the world and won the most Super Gold medals out of all competitors.

This year, the Parmigiano Reggiano National Team — an association of 96 cheese dairies across provinces in the production area – was the largest ever joint mission abroad promoting an Italian cheese, with 10 more dairies involved than in 2019. This group effort earned the National Team 117 medals: 6 Super Gold (best table cheese), 32 Gold, 43 Silver, 36 Bronze. The Super Gold medals were won by Azienda Agricola Grana D’Oro of Reggio Emilia, Latteria Collina of Reggio Emilia, Caseificio Rosola di Zocca of Modena, Caseificio Punto Latte of Modena, Latteria Sociale La Nuova 2000 of Reggio Emilia, and Caseificio Sociale Canevaccia of Bologna. The seventh Super Gold was awarded to the Consortium Latterie Virgilio, which competed independently of the National Team.

Nicola Bertinelli, President of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, commented, “Parmigiano Reggiano has once again demonstrated the qualities of a cheese that is unique in the world. We are going home with our heads held high after battling it out with 4,079 cheeses from 48 countries, leaving with a total haul of 126 medals out of 174 competing entries. This success is a source of pride for the entire supply chain, which involves thousands of breeders and 307 artisan dairies every day in the quest for absolute excellence.”

Gabriele Arlotti, Founder of the National Team, added, “We are celebrating 20 years of work in the best way possible, with Parmigiano Reggiano receiving awards from the Apennines to the plains, from all the provinces in the area of origin, and in all its biodiversity: milk from Friesian, Red, White Modena, and Bruna Alpina Brown cows. As an interesting fact, we are once again the cheese with the highest number of Super Gold medals and overall medals. Congratulations to the team in Spain for an event that attracts an audience from all over the world.”

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium also sponsored a new award for the Best Female Cheesemaker, which was awarded to Silvia Peláez Navero, owner of Queseria Quesos y Besos which produces Olavidia cheese, a soft goat’s cheese that won the title of the World’s Best Cheese at the World Cheese Awards 2021.

Below are the details of the medals won by the Parmigiano Reggiano National Team.

BOLOGNA

Super Gold

Caseificio Sociale Canevaccia over 40 months

GOLD

San Giovanni di Querciola 24-29 months

Caseificio Sociale Canevaccia 24-29 months

Silver

Fattoria San Rocco 24-29 months

Casearia di Sant’Anna 24-29 months

San Giovanni di Querciola 30-39 months

Bronze

Caseificio Fior di Latte 18-23 months

Caseificio Fior di Latte 24-29 months

Fattoria San Rocco 24-29 months

MANTUA

Gold

Latteria Venera Vecchia 30-39 months

Latteria Marzette 30-39 months

Latteria Quistello over 40 months

Silver

Latteria Quistello 30-39 months

Bronze

Latteria Venera Vecchia 24-29 months

Caseificio Frizza 24-29 months

Latteria Vo Grande 30-39 months

Latteria Sociale Gonfo over 40 months

Latteria Vo Grande over 40 months

Caseificio Frizza over 40 months

MODENA

Super Gold

Rosola di Zocca 30-39 months

Punto Latte 30-39 months

Gold

Cooperativa Casearia Castelnovese 24-29 months

Caseificio Razionale Novese over 40 months

Albalat 24-29 months

4 Madonne Caseificio dell’Emilia 30-39 months

Silver

Caseificio Dismano 24-29 months

Bonlatte 30-39 months

Caseificio Casello 30-39 months

San Lorenzo 30-39 months

4 Madonne Caseificio dell’Emilia over 40 months

Antica Latteria Ducale over 40 months

San Lorenzo over 40 months

Bronze

Caseificio Bioregiani 18-23 months

Punto Latte 24-29 months

Caseificio La Cappelletta 24-29 months

Caseificio Dismano 30-39 months

Cooperativa Casearia Castelnovese 30-39 months

Latteria di Campogalliano 30-39 months

San Bartolomeo 30-39 months

Latteria di Campogalliano over 40 months

PARMA

Gold

Casearia Castelli Gruppo Lactalis 24-29 months

Caseificio Ugolotti 24-29 months

Caseificio di Ravarano e Casaselvatica 30-39 months

Cooperativa Casearia Agrinascente over 40 months

FRATELLI BRUGNOLI over 40 months

Il Battistero over 40 months

Silver

Caseificio Gennari Sergio & Figli 24-29 months

Caseificio Sociale Palazzo 24-29 months

Casearia Castelli 24-29 months

San Bernardino di Caramaschi Mario e C. 30-39 months

Cooperativa Casearia Agrinascente Sac 30-39 months

Caseificio San Pietro Val Parma 30-39 months

Fratelli Boldini 30-39 months

Caseificio Sociale di Urzano over 40 months

Caseificio San Pietro Val Parma over 40 months

Bronze

Araldi Pietro e Luigi 30-39 months

Caseificio Gennari Sergio & Figli 30-39 months

Consorzio Produttori Latte 30-39 months

Casearia Castelli Gruppo Lactalis 30-39 months

Caseificio Ugolotti 30-39 months

Fratelli Boldini 24-29 months

Ambrosi over 40 months

REGGIO EMILIA

Super Gold

Grana D’Oro Vacche Rosse 24-29 months

Latteria Collina 24-29 months

Latteria Sociale La Nuova 2000 over 40 months

Gold

Latteria La Grande over 40 months

Latteria Barchessone 30-39 months

Latteria Villa Curta 30-39 months

Casearia Tricolore 30-39 months

Latteria del Fornacione 30-39 months

Latteria Barchessone over 40 months

Caseificio di Gavasseto over 40 months

Antica Fattoria Caseificio Scalabrini 24-29 months

Latteria San Giovanni Della Fossa 24-29 months

Latteria Molinazza 18-23 months

Silver

Soc. Agricola Barba Piergiorgio e F.lli over 40 months

Caseificio Cavola 18-23 months

Agricola Società Agricola 18-23 months

Latteria Villa Curta 24-29 months

Fattoria Fiori 24-29 months

Latteria Roncocesi 24-29 months

Latteria di Migliara 24-29 months

Latteria Centro Rubbianino 24-29 months

Caseificio Allegro 24-29 months

Caseificio di Gavasseto 30-39 months

Latteria Moderna 30-39 months

Fattoria Fiori 30-39 months

Caseificio Il Boiardo 30-39 months

Caseificio Allegro 30-39 months

Latteria San Girolamo 30-39 months

Caseificio di Marola 30-39 months

Latteria Cagnola 30-39 months

Latteria Centro Rubbianino 30-39 months

Latteria San Giovanni Della Fossa 30-39 months

Latteria Moderna over 40 months

Latteria San Girolamo over 40 months

Nuova Latteria Fontana 18-23 months

Bronze

Casearia Fratelli Dotti 24-29 months

Latteria Garfagnolo 24-29 months

Latteria La Grande 24-29 months

LATTERIA SOCIALE PAVERAZZI 24-29 months

Caseificio Agricolo del Milanello 24-29 months

Caseificio Il Boiardo 24-29 months

Latteria di Migliara 30-39 months

Latteria San Pietro 30-39 months

Latteria Molinazza 30-39 months

Grana D’Oro Vacche Rosse over 40 months

Caseificio Sociale Castellazzo over 40 months

Antica Latteria Centro Re over 40 months