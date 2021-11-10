World Cheese Awards: Parmigiano Reggiano is the Most Awarded Cheese in the World

Reggio Emilia – Parmigiano Reggiano has achieved its best ever result at the World Cheese Awards 2021, winning 126 medals. The World Cheese Awards is the most important cheese competition in the world, which took place in Oviedo, Spain this year as part of the International Cheese Festival from 3rd – 6th November. The international jury consisted of 250 experts who awarded Parmigiano Reggiano an all-time record of 7 Super Gold medals, 6 of which were won by dairies belonging to the National Team. Parmigiano Reggiano is the most awarded cheese in the world and won the most Super Gold medals out of all competitors.
This year, the Parmigiano Reggiano National Team — an association of 96 cheese dairies across provinces in the production area – was the largest ever joint mission abroad promoting an Italian cheese, with 10 more dairies involved than in 2019. This group effort earned the National Team 117 medals: 6 Super Gold (best table cheese), 32 Gold, 43 Silver, 36 Bronze. The Super Gold medals were won by Azienda Agricola Grana D’Oro of Reggio Emilia, Latteria Collina of Reggio Emilia, Caseificio Rosola di Zocca of Modena, Caseificio Punto Latte of Modena, Latteria Sociale La Nuova 2000 of Reggio Emilia, and Caseificio Sociale Canevaccia of Bologna. The seventh Super Gold was awarded to the Consortium Latterie Virgilio, which competed independently of the National Team.
Nicola Bertinelli, President of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, commented, “Parmigiano Reggiano has once again demonstrated the qualities of a cheese that is unique in the world. We are going home with our heads held high after battling it out with 4,079 cheeses from 48 countries, leaving with a total haul of 126 medals out of 174 competing entries. This success is a source of pride for the entire supply chain, which involves thousands of breeders and 307 artisan dairies every day in the quest for absolute excellence.”
Gabriele Arlotti, Founder of the National Team, added, “We are celebrating 20 years of work in the best way possible, with Parmigiano Reggiano receiving awards from the Apennines to the plains, from all the provinces in the area of origin, and in all its biodiversity: milk from Friesian, Red, White Modena, and Bruna Alpina Brown cows. As an interesting fact, we are once again the cheese with the highest number of Super Gold medals and overall medals. Congratulations to the team in Spain for an event that attracts an audience from all over the world.”
The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium also sponsored a new award for the Best Female Cheesemaker, which was awarded to Silvia Peláez Navero, owner of Queseria Quesos y Besos which produces Olavidia cheese, a soft goat’s cheese that won the title of the World’s Best Cheese at the World Cheese Awards 2021.
Below are the details of the medals won by the Parmigiano Reggiano National Team.
BOLOGNA
Super Gold
Caseificio Sociale Canevaccia over 40 months
GOLD
San Giovanni di Querciola 24-29 months
Caseificio Sociale Canevaccia 24-29 months
Silver
Fattoria San Rocco 24-29 months
Casearia di Sant’Anna 24-29 months
San Giovanni di Querciola 30-39 months
Bronze
Caseificio Fior di Latte 18-23 months
Caseificio Fior di Latte 24-29 months
Fattoria San Rocco 24-29 months
MANTUA
Gold
Latteria Venera Vecchia 30-39 months
Latteria Marzette 30-39 months
Latteria Quistello over 40 months
Silver
Latteria Quistello 30-39 months
Bronze
Latteria Venera Vecchia 24-29 months
Caseificio Frizza 24-29 months
Latteria Vo Grande 30-39 months
Latteria Sociale Gonfo over 40 months
Latteria Vo Grande over 40 months
Caseificio Frizza over 40 months
MODENA
Super Gold
Rosola di Zocca 30-39 months
Punto Latte 30-39 months
Gold
Cooperativa Casearia Castelnovese 24-29 months
Caseificio Razionale Novese over 40 months
Albalat 24-29 months
4 Madonne Caseificio dell’Emilia 30-39 months
Silver
Caseificio Dismano 24-29 months
Bonlatte 30-39 months
Caseificio Casello 30-39 months
San Lorenzo 30-39 months
4 Madonne Caseificio dell’Emilia over 40 months
Antica Latteria Ducale over 40 months
San Lorenzo over 40 months
Bronze
Caseificio Bioregiani 18-23 months
Punto Latte 24-29 months
Caseificio La Cappelletta 24-29 months
Caseificio Dismano 30-39 months
Cooperativa Casearia Castelnovese 30-39 months
Latteria di Campogalliano 30-39 months
San Bartolomeo 30-39 months
Latteria di Campogalliano over 40 months
PARMA
Gold
Casearia Castelli Gruppo Lactalis 24-29 months
Caseificio Ugolotti 24-29 months
Caseificio di Ravarano e Casaselvatica 30-39 months
Cooperativa Casearia Agrinascente over 40 months
FRATELLI BRUGNOLI over 40 months
Il Battistero over 40 months
Silver
Caseificio Gennari Sergio & Figli 24-29 months
Caseificio Sociale Palazzo 24-29 months
Casearia Castelli 24-29 months
San Bernardino di Caramaschi Mario e C. 30-39 months
Cooperativa Casearia Agrinascente Sac 30-39 months
Caseificio San Pietro Val Parma 30-39 months
Fratelli Boldini 30-39 months
Caseificio Sociale di Urzano over 40 months
Caseificio San Pietro Val Parma over 40 months
Bronze
Araldi Pietro e Luigi 30-39 months
Caseificio Gennari Sergio & Figli 30-39 months
Consorzio Produttori Latte 30-39 months
Casearia Castelli Gruppo Lactalis 30-39 months
Caseificio Ugolotti 30-39 months
Fratelli Boldini 24-29 months
Ambrosi over 40 months
REGGIO EMILIA
Super Gold
Grana D’Oro Vacche Rosse 24-29 months
Latteria Collina 24-29 months
Latteria Sociale La Nuova 2000 over 40 months
Gold
Latteria La Grande over 40 months
Latteria Barchessone 30-39 months
Latteria Villa Curta 30-39 months
Casearia Tricolore 30-39 months
Latteria del Fornacione 30-39 months
Latteria Barchessone over 40 months
Caseificio di Gavasseto over 40 months
Antica Fattoria Caseificio Scalabrini 24-29 months
Latteria San Giovanni Della Fossa 24-29 months
Latteria Molinazza 18-23 months
Silver
Soc. Agricola Barba Piergiorgio e F.lli over 40 months
Caseificio Cavola 18-23 months
Agricola Società Agricola 18-23 months
Latteria Villa Curta 24-29 months
Fattoria Fiori 24-29 months
Latteria Roncocesi 24-29 months
Latteria di Migliara 24-29 months
Latteria Centro Rubbianino 24-29 months
Caseificio Allegro 24-29 months
Caseificio di Gavasseto 30-39 months
Latteria Moderna 30-39 months
Fattoria Fiori 30-39 months
Caseificio Il Boiardo 30-39 months
Caseificio Allegro 30-39 months
Latteria San Girolamo 30-39 months
Caseificio di Marola 30-39 months
Latteria Cagnola 30-39 months
Latteria Centro Rubbianino 30-39 months
Latteria San Giovanni Della Fossa 30-39 months
Latteria Moderna over 40 months
Latteria San Girolamo over 40 months
Nuova Latteria Fontana 18-23 months
Bronze
Casearia Fratelli Dotti 24-29 months
Latteria Garfagnolo 24-29 months
Latteria La Grande 24-29 months
LATTERIA SOCIALE PAVERAZZI 24-29 months
Caseificio Agricolo del Milanello 24-29 months
Caseificio Il Boiardo 24-29 months
Latteria di Migliara 30-39 months
Latteria San Pietro 30-39 months
Latteria Molinazza 30-39 months
Grana D’Oro Vacche Rosse over 40 months
Caseificio Sociale Castellazzo over 40 months
Antica Latteria Centro Re over 40 months