BelGioioso Burrata wins Gold at World Cheese Awards 2021

(Green Bay, Wis.) – BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. has been named among the winners at the World Cheese Awards, an international ‘cheese only’ contest recently held in Oviedo, Spain. The 33rd edition, organized by the Guild of Fine Food was bigger and more international than ever before. Over 4,000 cheese entries representing 45 nations from six continents were assessed by 250 judges from 38 different countries.

BelGioioso Cheese was awarded a coveted Gold award for its Burrata, a soft, delicate, cheese that continues to receive accolades for its fresh, milky flavor and consistent quality. “This international award is a distinguished accolade for our cheesemakers,” states Gaetano Auricchio, Executive Vice President, BelGioioso Cheese. “We already know our customers love our Burrata and receiving this Gold award reinforces our premium quality.”

BelGioioso cheeses received a total of five awards during the judging, including Silver awards for both Parmesan and Ricotta con Latte® Whole Milk and Bronze awards for Romano and Crema di Mascarpone™. A total of only nine Golds were awarded to U.S. Cheesemakers, with BelGioioso receiving the only fresh cheese Gold award for Burrata.

With more nations than ever represented at the World Cheese Awards this year, BelGioioso Cheese is honored to have gained an internationally recognized seal of approval from this global event.

BelGioioso Cheese is a family-owned and operated company specializing in artisan Italian cheesemaking. Using natural ingredients and fresh, local Wisconsin milk, Master Cheesemakers hand-craft a full line of exceptional cheeses guided by a commitment to quality and a respect for tradition.

