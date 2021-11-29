Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery Cheese Wins Bronze at World Cheese Awards

Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery’s St. Saviour, Camembert-style cheese received a bronze award at the World Cheese Awards at the Palace de Exposiciones in Oviedo, Spain.

“If there is an Olympics for cheese makers, this is it,” said Sandy Speich, Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery Director, after the Nov. 3 event. “We knew our St. Saviour cheese could compete on the world stage.”

“To receive this coveted award is the ultimate seal of approval coming from the world’s top judges,” she added.

