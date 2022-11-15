SAF Offers Free Webinars to Help Industry Address Workplace Mental Health

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — In today’s workforce, 75% of employees are suffering from anxiety, affecting workplace performance and productivity. To help address this challenge, last month the Society of American Florists held a three-part webinar series in which Barry Gottlieb — a motivational coach, author, and floral industry veteran — focused on helping business owners and their teams improve their mental well-being. Because mental health is such an important topic, “ Mental Well-Being: The Impact on Productivity, Retention and Profits ,” is now available to watch on-demand for free, available to the entire industry.

Throughout the series, Gottleib provides research and insights into the importance of addressing mental well-being in the workplace and why it is impossible to function effectively — let alone, adapt, compete and succeed — with struggling workers. All businesses (large, small, e-commerce, brick-and-mortar) must place a much bigger emphasis on mental wellness, stress management, gratitude and resilience.

The series covers:

Part 1: Mental Well Being in the Workplace. In the first webinar, Gottlieb shares how mental health impacts not just owners and employees but also the health of businesses, making the case that mental health is a risk and an opportunity that business leaders can’t afford to ignore.

Part 2: Healthy Habits. In the second webinar, Gottlieb introduces meditation, breath work and gratitude practices to calm nerves anywhere, anytime.

Part 3: Sleeping Soundly. Your body needs to rest, and so does your mind. The third webinar of the series goes into the science of sleep, and how to ensure that your habits are setting you up for a night of mental rest.

Access the full webinar series here.

