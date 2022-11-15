Research Shows Consumers Prefer Plants With The Most Flower Buds and Treated With Largo

Research conducted by the research agency “Into the minds” shows that no less than 80 percent of respondents prefer plants with many flower buds and are also willing to pay more for it. In addition, the research showed that consumers prefer the plants treated with Largo and find it important that the plant looks healthy when purchased. This meant having sufficient buds, green leaves and fresh colours. Consumers consider the pot size and the length of the stems to be less important when purchasing.

Into the Minds conducted the research in collaboration with Chrysal, in which 500 respondents from the Netherlands and Germany were asked about their preferences when buying a plant. Individuals were randomly shown two plants and asked which one they would prefer and why. One of the plants was treated with Largo® and the other one untreated. Respondents were not aware of this. The research showed that especially a healthy looking plant and the number of flower buds are important factors for a purchase intention. At least 80 percent of the respondents said they are willing to pay more for a plant with more flower buds. The respondents consider the pot size and the length of the stems to be less important when purchasing.

Largo®

Largo® is a unique and effective product from Chrysal and Syngenta Flowers. It prevents leaf yellowing and petal drop in Pelargonium, both the most common factors of waste. Keeping the flowers beautiful longer, enabling growth of the flower buds, and ultimately lead to more satisfied consumers.

Would you like to know more about Largo® and this research please contact Markus.Brokemper@syngenta.com or Antonio.menezes@chrysal.com

Chrysal International

Sustainability has never been more relevant than today. Sustainability is at the very heart of our company, since 1929. Whether you grow, transport, sell, or simply enjoy the beauty of flowers in your own home, Chrysal offers sustainable solutions to keep them fresh longer. We strongly feel we have a responsibility towards generations to come. As a global market leader in flower food, we want to contribute to make the world more beautiful for everyone. Our ambition is to set the standard for a flower industry with zero impact.

About Syngenta Flowers

Syngenta Flowers is a leading global company, producing seeds, cuttings and young plants in the pot- and bedding plants market. 2,300 passionate people across the globe bring color to the world with flowers. Our aim is to create value by bringing innovative products that help growers produce more attractive and higher quality products in an easy way. Apart from customer satisfaction with innovative flowering plants, we also work on improved shelf life, more resistances and more resilience. As part of Syngenta, a global company with a strong focus on the seeds business and breeding, we have access to leading breeding technologies.

To learn more visit www.syngentaflowers.com and www.syngenta.com