Reichel Foods Brings Winning Breakfast Options to Their PRO2snax to the Max Line

Rochester, MN – Reichel Foods, the leading fresh-cut produce snack manufacturer introduces three new breakfast items to their PRO2snax to the max product line. These exciting new products are made up of fresh produce, proteins, and popular breakfast components.

Reichel’s innovative new snacking items cater towards the busy consumer that is looking for a balanced breakfast that they can grab, go, and enjoy. These snacks are nutritiously versatile with various assortments of fiber, calcium, and protein. They include delicious high-quality ingredients, have 9 to 13 grams of protein and range in size from 5.2 oz to 7.8 oz. Eating breakfast at different times of the day has become a cross-generational trend that continues to gain popularity.

The new flavor combinations are:

· Sliced Apples, Petite Belgian Waffles, Red Grapes & Peanut Butter

· Hard Boiled Egg, Everything Bagel, Cream Cheese Spread, Blueberry Dip & Everything Bagel Seasoning Packet

· Sweet Apples, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Grapes, Mild Cheddar Cheese & Everything Bagel Seasoning Packet

Reichel Foods has been the leading innovator in the category since 1997. “We’re excited about expanding our PRO2snax to the Max line. Our new items featuring waffles, bagels and hard-boiled eggs are a great way to get your day started off right! Innovation continues to be an exciting focus at Reichel Foods.” says Craig Reichel, President and CEO.

These products are a great fit for a variety of departments including Produce, Grab & Go and Deli. The products are currently available nationwide.

To learn more contact Greg Wilson, VP of Sales and Marketing at 402-490-1222, greg@reichelfoods.com or Mike Adams, National Sales Director at 443-622-5356, mike@reichelfoods.com