Reichel Foods Promotes Kathy Puckett to Vice President of Sales & Business Development

Rochester, MN – Reichel Foods, a leading fresh-cut produce snack manufacturer, has announced the promotion of Kathy Puckett to Vice President of Sales & Business Development. Kathy joined the Reichel Foods team in February 2023 as a National Sales Manager to manage and expand their national sales opportunities. Over the past year, she has demonstrated outstanding leadership on both our sales and innovation teams with her extensive knowledge of the fresh produce and prepared deli industry.

According to Craig Reichel, CEO “Kathy has been a key part of our success over the past year, and we are thrilled to promote her to this important leadership position at Reichel Foods. We are confident that Kathy will be an asset in the years to come that will allow us to provide our customers with the high-quality products and services they deserve while enabling us to achieve our goals for growth as a company.”

Reichel Foods has been a leader in the produce snack category since 1997. As a leading manufacturer of fresh perishable snacks under the Dippin’ Stix, PRO2snax, and PRO2snax Max brands, Reichel Foods is also an excellent co-packer and private brand supplier. As Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Kathy will continue to focus on assisting retailers and expanding our customer base in all industry channels including, but not limited to, grocery, convenience, distributors, vending, airline, and private brands.

If you would like to connect with Kathy to learn more about our capabilities at Reichel Foods you can reach her at 615-804-4965 kpuckett@reichelfoods.com.