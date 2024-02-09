Collaboration Meeting of the Papaya Industry in Mexico

For over 4 years, ProExport Papaya has been at the forefront of education, training, research, consultancy, and supervision actions related to the implementation of contamination risk reduction systems in the Mexican papaya industry. Members of our Association have gone beyond national and foreign health regulations (plan de acción para papaya – SENASICA and FSMA), aiming to enhance the food safety of our products. Our mission is to safeguard the health of the industry and our consumers.

Late last year (2023), we extended a warm invitation to national regulatory authorities such as SENASICA, foreign entities like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and associations with whom we have worked cohesively for over four years, including the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) and the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA). The purpose was to evidence the implementation of these actions within the companies belonging to our association, which would participate in our Annual Assembly of ProExport Papaya.

In January 2024, we realized the invitation by organizing an educational visit to papaya farms in the state of Veracruz. During this visit, the invited authorities and associations witnessed firsthand the actions promoted by the industry among its members, improving the safety practices of Mexican papaya over the past few years.

Subsequently, SENASICA, FDA, IFPA, and TIPA joined us for our annual national meeting of the Mexican papaya industry in Guadalajara, Jalisco. There, we presented the results of our 2023 work plan and outlined the direction for our 2024 work plan. A notable aspect of the day was an open dialogue between authorities and the industry (owners and food safety staff), discussing challenges, actions, and the work implemented at all levels of the Mexican papaya industry.

For the Mexican papaya industry, represented in this case by ProExport Papaya, this meeting has been historical and of great importance. It reflects the coordinated work and synergy built over more than 4 years with authorities such as SENASICA and the FDA, as well as with other associations such as IFPA and TIPA. The collaboration of these synergies has resulted in the continuous improvement of contamination risk reduction systems in the papaya industry, emphasizing a self-regulation promoted by ProExport Papaya and its members. We are confident that this meeting will strengthen our cooperation and reinforce our synergies for the benefit of the entire supply chain of the Mexican papaya industry, and most importantly, for public health.