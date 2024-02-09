Pacific Coast Fruit Company Debuts New Name: Pacific Coast Fresh Company 

New Name Reflects Diverse Spectrum of Fresh Products Offered, Extending Beyond Produce

Portland, Oregon – Pacific Coast Fruit Company, one of the Northwest’s largest independent produce distributors, is proud to debut its new name: Pacific Coast Fresh Company. The company’s new name signifies the brand’s commitment to providing fresh products for over 45 years, and its evolution beyond produce to include dairy, protein, grocery items, fresh-cut foods, prepared foods, a fresh floral program, and fresh local King Harvest hummus. In addition to exemplifying that they are fresh food distribution experts, the name change is also emblematic of their continued commitment to innovation, technological advancements, and customer service.

Pacific Coast Fresh Company (PCFco), has continually evolved with the changing preferences and needs of its customers, allowing owners to consistently look to the future for ways to provide the best fresh products and services to their customers. Recognizing the challenges faced by customers in managing multiple distribution companies, delivery schedules, and establishing reliable partnerships, PCFco has strategically expanded their product offerings without sacrificing their commitment to providing exceptional product quality and customer service.

Fresh not only encompasses PCFCo’s offerings, but also their fresh, innovative mindset for strategic growth. The company believes in welcoming technological advancements to both better supply chain processes and to improve overall customer experience. This includes the company’s recent digital transformation that culminated in the launch of a revolutionary new website and online ordering solution for their customers, as well as this year’s priority to make their truck fleet more environmentally compliant with an estimated 15% improvement on fuel efficiency.

“It is part of this company’s birth story to welcome change in our industry and use that to propel new growth opportunities,” said David Nemarnik, Co-Owner and CEO of Pacific Coast Fresh Company. “My father, the founder of PCFCo, knew that to be stagnant would be the downfall of a company, so always encouraged new ways of thinking, new processes, and new business ventures that aligned with the company mission and values. This has allowed PCFCo to grow and prosper over the past 46 years, even during tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Founded in 1977 by Emil Nemarnik with only a single truck, a modest warehouse, and a team of eight employees who were mostly family, Pacific Coast Fresh Company is now co-owned by Emil’s children, David Nemarnik and Nancy Brugato. Embodying a generations-long legacy, David and Nancy have been instrumental in the company’s growth, witnessing and contributing to the transformation that has shaped its evolution and their father’s legacy. Today the thriving business operates two warehouses with 175,000+ square-feet, a modernized fleet of refrigerated trucks, over 450 employees and the distinction of a SQF Certified Prepared Foods facility.

“We’re excited to transition to this new name, a reflection of our commitment to providing our customers with a fresh perspective on the incredible offerings we bring to the table,” said Tom Brugato, President of Pacific Coast Fresh Company. “While our name is changing, please know that our foundational values, rooted in our rich 46-year history, remain steadfast in a revitalized way.”

About Pacific Coast Fresh Company

Founded in 1977 in Portland, Oregon, Pacific Coast Fresh Company (previously Pacific Coast Fruit Company) is a privately held, multigenerational family-owned and operated business and one of the largest independent produce distributors in the Pacific Northwest. They have distribution centers and culinary kitchens in Portland, OR and Kent, WA. PCF is dedicated to the success of the produce supply chain from growers to food service, retail grocery, and wholesale customers. Their partnerships with growers ensure the freshest, safest produce sourced from farm to table, whether delivered whole, cut, or prepared, across multiple certifications, such as organic. For more information, visit www.pcfreshco.com. Follow @pcfruit on Instagram and@pacificcoastfruit on Facebook.Pacific Coast Fruit Company, one of the Northwest’s largest independent produce distributors, is proud to debut its new name: Pacific Coast Fresh Company. The company’s new name signifies the brand’s continued innovation, technological advancements and dedication to customer service. Pacific Coast Fresh Company’s evolution represents a natural progression in its commitment to provide more than fresh produce for more than 45 years, extending beyond produce to include dairy, protein, grocery items, fresh-cut foods, prepared foods, fresh floral program, and fresh local King Harvest hummus.