Pacific Coast Fruit Company Acquires King Harvest Hummus

Portland, Oregon – Pacific Coast Fruit Company, one of the Northwest’s largest independent produce distributors, has acquired King Harvest Hummus, a Portland-based producer of hummus that also operates a drive-thru at its manufacturing and wholesale facility on Morrison Street.

With an existing distribution operation out of Oregon, King Harvest Hummus is a long-standing locally owned business built on the values of quality products, honesty, and customer loyalty. These shared values with Pacific Coast Fruit Co. made the blending of the two companies a na\]\ural fit. Pacific Coast Fruit Company’s distribution capabilities and King Harvest’s expertise in food manufacturing sets the stage for future growth and opportunities. Pacific Coast Fruit Co. is excited to promote the King Harvest brand and operate as a single provider offering a comprehensive line of produce and specialty items with superior customer service. The acquisition was finalized on April 22, 2023.

“For many years, we’ve been impressed with King Harvest Hummus and the reputation the company has earned for great people, dedicated service to customers and quality products,” said David Nemarnik, CEO of Pacific Coast Fruit Company. “We’re excited about the future of both brands and the opportunities that lie ahead as we begin to work together.”

Twyla Beckner, partner at King Harvest Hummus, will still be involved in the business and focused on growth of the brand. David Brugato, a third generation Pacific Coast Fruit Company family member and Sales Executive with the company, has transitioned to Director of King Harvest Natural Foods, primarily responsible for operational initiatives for the company.

“Over the past few years, we’ve worked with Pacific Coast Fruit Company to help distribute our hummus to southern Oregon in Ashland, Medford, Corvallis, and Roseburg, and to Washington in Mercer Island,” Says Beckner. “They were an invaluable and reliable partner to help us grow and reach the demands of our customers, so it was a natural progression to join forces when we were looking to change ownership. So here we go! Or shall I say, here we come to your local grocery stores! I’m excited for the opportunity to grow the business and the King Harvest brand.”

King Harvest Hummus can be found at their drive thru at 1502 Morrison Street, Portland, OR 97214, as well as many grocery stores in Portland. The staff is small but work hard to make and deliver the Freshest Hummus in Portland.

About Pacific Coast Fruit Company:

Founded in 1977 in Portland, Oregon, Pacific Coast Fruit Company (PCF) is a privately held, multigenerational family-owned and operated business and one of the largest independent produce distributors in the Pacific Northwest. They have distribution centers and culinary kitchens in Portland, OR and Kent, WA. PCF is dedicated to the success of the produce supply chain from growers to food service, retail grocery, and wholesale customers. Their partnerships with growers ensure the freshest, safest produce sourced from farm to table, whether delivered whole, cut, or prepared, across multiple certifications, such as organic. For more information, visit https://www.pcfruit.com. Follow @pcfruit on Instagram and @pacificcoastfruit on Facebook.