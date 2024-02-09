FirstFruits Farms Expands Sales Team with Top Talent to Accommodate Recent Growth

Yakima, WA – Following FirstFruits Farms’ recent acquisition of Michigan’s Applewood Fresh Growers along with a record apple crop, the Washington-based grower has brought on two new sales personnel to accommodate the growth. As the company navigates these exciting changes, FirstFruits Farms welcomes Jake Zeutenhorst and Jeff Niesz to the team.

Jake, Sales Account Manager, has worked in and around the apple and cherry industry his whole life. He brings 9 years of sales account management experience to the team and understands the laborious process of growing, harvesting, and packing a quality box of fruit from start to finish. Having spent his entire career immersed in various facets of fruit production and distribution, Jake brings a unique perspective to the team. His hands-on knowledge of the intricacies involved in bringing fruit from the orchard to the market will be instrumental in meeting the evolving needs of customers. “I look most forward to being part of a vertically integrated system with large volume capabilities to fulfill apple and cherry needs across America and globally,” says Zeutenhorst. “FirstFruits Farms is home to a great group of individuals who make up an incredible team that get you excited to go to work every day.”

Jeff, Sales Account Manager, brings over 20 years of experience in domestic fresh produce sales and account management. He specializes in the development of retail accounts for apples, cherries, and pears, and prides himself on his ability to grow and maintain long-term partnerships. Jeff’s focus on customer-centric solutions and his commitment to delivering exceptional service resonate deeply with FirstFruits Farms’ values, making him an ideal addition to the team. “I am excited to join the hard-working and creative team at FirstFruits Farms,” says Niesz. “I admire their ethics and commitment to providing their customers with outstanding service.”

Chuck Zeutenhorst, Vice President of FirstFruits Marketing, defines the impact of a growing sales team, “The addition of Jake and Jeff to our team marks an exciting time for FirstFruits Farms. Their extensive industry experience and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver the highest quality produce to our customers.”

With the acquisition of Applewood Fresh Growers, FirstFruits Farms is not only expanding its product portfolio but also its geographical reach. This move strategically places the company in a prime position to establish a stronger presence in the mid-western and eastern markets. By leveraging the expanded sales team’s combined expertise, FirstFruits Farms aims to penetrate new territories, offering its premium apples, cherries, and pears to a wider customer base.

By harnessing the collective expertise of its sales team, FirstFruits Farms is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality produce. With a strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company looks forward to forging lasting relationships and bringing its exceptional fruit offerings to even more households across the country.

About FirstFruits Farms

Operating for over 45 years, FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples, cherries, and pears in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples on 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. We pride ourselves in serving families all across the world by growing exceptional fruit. For more information on FirstFruits Farms visit www.FirstFruits.com