“Restaurant Selections by Schnucks” Debut in Grocer’s Delis

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is kicking off the New Year by ramping up its prepared meals selection with what the St. Louis-based grocer is calling “Restaurant Selections by Schnucks.” Rollout of the new meal program begins in stores this month and will continue through March.

Schnucks will rotate meals in minutes entrees with a bi-monthly theme starting in January/February with “Eat Good to Feel Great” cuisines such as roasted salmon fillets, smokehouse rotisserie pork roast, turkey stuffed peppers, Mediterranean turkey meatloaf and airline chicken breast. Then, the March/April menu will focus on Mediterranean and Italian dishes like linguine carbonara, sausage and peppers, pork osso bucco and chicken scallopini. All meals come with a great selection of side dishes like cauliflower mashed, wild rice pilaf, and roasted beets with feta.

The themes will continue throughout the year and include barbeque in May/June, followed by Southwest cuisine in July/August, Pan Asian options in September/October and comfort food rounding out the year in November/December.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with restaurant-quality meals that focus on healthier, and at the same time, high-quality, delicious dining options,” said Schnucks Vice President of Deli and Prepared Foods Geoff Wexler. “These new selections will make Schnucks Delis a destination for time-sensitive customers seeking tasty and popular meals that they are proud to serve to their families.”

Schnucks Rewards customers are encouraged to check their app each week for special digital coupon offerings.

As announced last year, Schnucks is also continuing its partnership in the St. Louis area with several locally-owned restaurants to offer their grab and go meals at select stores.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs more than 14,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need.