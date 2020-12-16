Companion Baking Teams Up With Schnuck Markets, Straub’s Fine Groceries, and Fresh Thyme to Support Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign

(St. Louis, MO) – Companion Baking has teamed up with grocers Schnucks, Straubs and Fresh Thyme to support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a non-profit that works to end childhood hunger in the United States. By partnering with No Kid Hungry, Companion Baking aims to provide awareness and funds to help feed hungry children in the St. Louis community, which is now more important than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. Together, Companion, Schnucks, Straubs and Fresh Thyme will donate 50 cents per loaf of Companion Sprouted Wheat Sandwich Bread sold over the course of the 2020-2021 school year.

Aiming to sell 50,000 loaves of the Companion Sprouted Wheat Sandwich Bread by the end of June 2021, Companion and Schnucks hope to raise $25,000, which will provide up to 250,000 meals to hungry children in the St. Louis area. “Selling the new Companion Sprouted Wheat Sandwich Bread will help ensure our local kids get the food they need during this crisis and beyond,” said Josh Allen, Founder of Companion Baking and a team member of the STL Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry team.

Companion Sprouted Wheat Sandwich Bread can be purchased for $4.99 at 55 Schnucks locations throughout the St. Louis area. Please visit https://nourish.schnucks.com/ for more information and to find the location nearest you. In addition, Fresh Thyme is selling the Companion Sprouted Wheat Sandwich Bread in all 70 stores, and Straub’s Fine Groceries is selling the Companion Sprouted Wheat Sandwich Bread in four stores throughout the St. Louis area.

About Companion:

Companion Baking is a St. Louis-based manufacturer of specialty breads and pastries founded in 1993 by Josh Allen. Serving retail, wholesale, and restaurant clients across the country, the family-owned company prides itself on building customized bread programs to serve the unique needs of each of its customers, A trusted bread partner for businesses ranging from James Beard Award-winning restaurants to grocery chains, Companion believes the creative process is as important as the loaf itself. Filling a niche in the U.S. market for a mid-size bread distributor, Companion leverages its nimble supply chain to support small growers and producers while encouraging sustainability, pushing culinary limits, and fostering friendships among its dedicated client base. Companion has two cafés in the St. Louis area and has been awarded the “Industry Leadership Award” by Modern Baking Magazine and recognized by USA Today as one of the “10 Great Places for Artisan Bread” in the U.S.

About No Kid Hungry: In the wake of the coronavirus, millions of children in the United States are facing poverty and hunger. Traditionally, many kids have relied on the meals they get at school each day. But even as school staff and community leaders work to feed students while many school buildings are closed, children are missing the meals they need. No Kid Hungry has a plan to make sure those children are fed, both during this crisis and in the recovery to follow. Through a combination of emergency grants, strategic assistance, advocacy and awareness, No Kid Hungry is helping kids, families and communities get the resources they need.