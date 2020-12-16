US Foods Introduces New COVID-19 Resources to Help Restaurant Operators Address Ongoing Winter Challenges

ROSEMONT, Ill. — US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the introduction of its “Make It This Winter” platform. The platform offers a collection of valuable resources, including one-on-one consultations with US Foods experts, informational webinars, new outdoor dining products, and updated online materials and tools for restaurant operators to tackle the ongoing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With colder weather setting in and new restrictions going into effect across the country, our ongoing commitment to helping restaurant operators adapt during the pandemic has never been more important,” said Jim Osborne, senior vice president of customer strategy and innovation at US Foods. “Our new resources are here to help, as operators weigh their next steps carefully and seek expert advice for navigating the latest phase of COVID challenges. Whether it’s helping them adjust to evolving guidelines or uncovering additional sources of profit, we’re committed to staying right beside our operators through it all, helping them Make It.”

US Foods has also officially rebranded its “Make It Now” site as “Make It This Winter.” The platform will continue to house a variety of helpful COVID-related materials as well as evolving resources to address new and emerging challenges. In addition, the site has been updated to make it easier for restaurant operators to search key topics such as “off-premise,” “dine-in” and “competitive menu” so they can quickly find what they need.

New COVID-19 resources now available on the “Make It This Winter” site include:

View all of the available resources or schedule a one-on-one consultation with a US Foods Restaurant Operations Consultant or Food Fanatic Chef at usfoods.com or by clicking directly to the “Make It This Winter” platform here.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and 76 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.