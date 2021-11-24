TaDah! Foods of Springfield, VA is voluntarily recalling two batches of production of Spicy Brown Sugar Harissa Hummus due to an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. There have been no reports of illness to date.

The specific products being recalled are:

TaDah!, Spicy Brown Sugar Harissa Hummus Falafel Wrap 7.5oz with a lot code 0601TaDah!, Spicy Brown Sugar Harissa Hummus Falafel Wrap 7.5oz with a “Best By” date of September 01, 2022 ( 090122 ) UPC number 85019800307-5

date of September 01, 2022 ( ) UPC number 85019800307-5 TaDah!, Spicy Brown Sugar Harissa Hummus Falafel Wrap 7.5oz with a lote code 0621TaDah!, Spicy Brown Sugar Harissa Hummus Falafel Wrap 7.5oz with a “Best By” September 03, 2022 (090322) UPC number 8-5019800307-5

“Best By” dates can be found on the left end flap, in black print.

The company understands that this is a problem, and as an abundance of caution it is taking these measures to ensure the safety of its consumers. Consumers who have purchased the potentially affected products with these code dates are asked to immediately dispose of them and should please contact TaDah! Foods s for a full replacement or refund.

TaDah! Foods is also working with their distribution network to immediately remove these specific code-dated falafel wraps from their warehouses and from retail shelves. The falafel wraps are sold at natural food stores and grocery retailers nation-wide.

Consumers requesting refunds or with additional questions can email TaDah! Foods at info@tadahfoods.com or call (571) 335-1635, Monday – Friday 9am-5pm Eastern Standard Time.