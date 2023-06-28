Rheonix Inc. Develops Fully Automated Cyclospora cayetanensis Test in Collaboration With FDA Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition

ITHACA, N.Y. — Rheonix Inc., a manufacturer of microfluidic workstations and assays for molecular testing, announced that it has completed development of a fully automated test for the detection of Cyclospora cayetanensis in food and environmental samples. The development was conducted in collaboration with scientists at the Office of Applied Research and Safety Assessment (OARSA) within the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The assay is based on genetic targets published by the FDA, and is processed using Rheonix reagents and consumables on the Rheonix Encompass Optimum™ workstation. The fully automated method enables detection of low levels of Cyclospora cayetanensis, saving approximately four hours of hands-on time per 24-sample run compared with the existing workflow.

Cyclospora cayetanensis (C. cayetanensis) is a protozoan parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, a human diarrheal disease. Cases of cyclosporiasis have been observed in the U.S. since the 1990s and have historically been associated with imported fresh food or international travel. During the 2018 cyclosporiasis outbreak investigations, it became clear that produce grown in the U.S. could also be at risk for Cyclospora contamination, and over 8,000 domestically acquired cases of cyclosporiasis have been identified since 2018.1 Illnesses and outbreaks caused by C. cayetanensis are associated with the consumption of fresh produce such as herbs, berries, and leafy greens.

The FDA-Rheonix Research Collaboration Agreement (RCA) was established in February 2023 to rapidly develop, test and validate a fully automated screening assay that can detect low levels of C. Cayetanensis in fresh produce, soil and surface agricultural water. The goal of the collaboration is to provide a validated automated method to rapidly and accurately identify contaminated samples, which will advance the FDA’s ability to screen food and environmental samples for traceback and for risk assessment of agricultural practices and regions. The OARSA team, with assistance from the Rheonix team, will validate the assay on a range of food and environmental sample types.

“We are extremely pleased by the success of our working relationship with the OARSA team, and the speed with which our teams were able to develop the assay,” said Brooke Schwartz, Vice President of Strategy and Marketing at Rheonix. “We are excited to be assisting the FDA in developing tools for molecular surveillance and outbreak response.”

1. https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/cyclosporiasis/outbreaks/index.html

Disclaimer: The use of Rheonix technology by the FDA does not constitute an endorsement.

About Rheonix Inc.:

The Rheonix Encompass workstations enable highly multiplexed sample-to-answer molecular testing for use in clinical, research and applied testing laboratories. Rheonix’s applied testing solutions include the Listeria PatternAlert™ Assay, a rapid method for Listeria strain typing, and the Beer SpoilerAlert™ Assay, the most comprehensive beer spoilage panel available. Rheonix’s growing portfolio of clinical assays include the Rheonix COVID-19™ MDx Assay for use under FDA emergency use authorization and the STI TriPlex™ Assay for the detection of sexually transmitted infections in male urine. Rheonix Laboratories LLC, a New York State-permitted CLIA-compliant clinical laboratory located in Ithaca, New York, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rheonix Inc. For more information, visit rheonix.com .