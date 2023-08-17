The Fresh Market Introduces Easy Meal Solutions for Back-to-School and the Fall Season

GREENSBORO, NC – With the start of the school year and the transition into the fall season, families are often faced with the challenge of juggling multiple responsibilities. That’s why The Fresh Market, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of several new easy meal solutions. These convenient and delicious meal options are designed to help busy families save time in the kitchen while still enjoying flavorful food. Whether it’s a busy weeknight or a weekend tailgate, The Fresh Market has several options perfect for any occasion.

The Fresh Market is introducing its newest meal deal, The Party Meal, available now through October 31 for easy entertaining! Priced at $39.99 (savings of $12), no reheating is required, and guests can order online 24 hours in advance for pick up the next day. Guests will receive:

Choose one:

Chicken Salad Slider Tray (28 oz)

Ham & Cheese Slider Tray (35 oz)

Choose one:

Pepperoni Pinwheel Appetizer Tray (33 oz)

Caprese Appetizer Tray (38 oz)

Get one of each:

The Fresh Market Original Guacamole (16 oz)

Zack’s Mighty Organic Tortilla Chips (sea salt) (9 oz)

The Fresh Market Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies (18ct)

In addition, the specialty food retailer is also excited to announce six new market meal kits. These savory, all-in-one meal solutions for two are ready in 20 minutes or less. Each kit features step-by-step instructions and quality ingredients, made fresh daily with ingredients from The Fresh Market’s meat, seafood and produce departments:

Chicken Parmesan: A mouthwatering medley of classic flavors—from crispy parmesan-crusted chicken to sweet and savory marinara sauce—this satisfying meal is comfort food at its finest.

Creamy Gorgonzola Steak: The Fresh Market’s juicy sirloin steak is smothered in a velvety blue cheese cream sauce that’s so delectable, there won’t be a drop left!

Madeira Steak: The Fresh Market’s take on a French Classic, the rich pan sauce that defines this date night-worthy meal is made exclusively for the retailer with Madeira wine and savory demi-glace.

Miso Ginger Trout: A staple in Japanese cuisine, miso serves as the inspiration for the savory-sweet sauce that’s a delicious match for The Fresh Market’s rainbow trout.

Spicy Pork Bulgogi Rice Bowl: A little sweet, a little spicy and oh, so flavorful! This Asian-inspired rice bowl features The Fresh Market’s take on bulgogi, a classic Korean barbecue sauce with red chiles, ginger, soy and honey.

Chicken Alfredo: Added garlic and parmesan to a classic bechamel base create the authentic Alfredo sauce that completes this comforting meal.

The Fresh Market will also be offering specialty Loyalty Pricing on items throughout the store during the back-to-school season. Guests are encouraged to sign up and start saving with The Ultimate Loyalty Experience that’s free to join and takes seconds! Members of the program can take advantage of a free slice of The Ultimate Birthday Cake during their birthday month, special savings, and more.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.