SF Cheese Fest Returns to San Francisco in September

SAN FRANCISCO — California Artisan Cheese Guild announces the return of SF Cheese Fest to San Francisco taking place at the iconic San Francisco Ferry Building on September 23, 2023 from 6-9pm. General admission, VIP and early bird discount tickets are available now at https://www.sfcheesefest.com/tickets.

“This year feels like a homecoming celebration for cheese lovers and industry leaders alike,” said Valerie Miller, Executive Director of the California Artisan Cheese Guild. “SF Cheese Fest showcases the extraordinary cheesemaking traditions and innovations happening in our home state of California,” Miller continued.

“Incredible award-winning artisan cheeses that are coveted throughout the country are made right here in California,” said Kelley Levin, California Artisan Cheese Guild Chair of Marketing Communications. “We can’t wait to share what cheesemakers have been up to at SF Cheese Fest,” Levin continued.

General admission attendees will enjoy bountiful samples from artisan cheesemakers and local specialty food purveyors, plus an open bar featuring California beer and wine.

A VIP ticket add-on includes a cheese tasting and libation pairing hosted by Alyssa Gilbert, Owner of Graze + Gather Co. Beginning at 5PM, prior to general admission, it will feature eight California artisan cheesemakers paired with mocktails and handcrafted cocktails from Wheyward Spirit.

Cheese enthusiasts can receive an Early Bird Discount of two tickets for $176 through the end of August.

Attendees have the opportunity to meet and interact with the cheesemakers and purveyors to learn more about their California products.

“I love connecting with cheese enthusiasts because it reminds me why this state has produced cheeses of impeccable quality for generations,” said Ray Rumiano, treasurer of the California Artisan Cheese Guild and fourth generation co-owner of Rumiano Cheese Company. “California’s local and artisan cheeses are among the absolute best in the world. Seeing our community enjoy what we make means a lot to cheesemakers.”

An event media kit for the 2023 SF Cheese Fest is available here: 2023 SF Cheese Fest Media Kit

SF Cheese Fest is made possible with generous sponsorship from Beehive Cheese, Bellwether Farms, the California Milk Advisory Board, Gourmet Imports, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. Cowgirl Creamery, Cypress Grove, Food Matters Again, Laura Chenel, Marin French Cheese Co., Qualtech, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company and Tomales Farmstead Creamery with in kind contributor Rustic Bakery.

SF Cheese Fest is a fundraiser for the California Artisan Cheese Guild, a nonprofit organization of cheesemakers, cheese tradespeople and cheese enthusiasts who work together to keep a traditional craft alive, preserve flavors unique to our region and protect valuable working farmland in a densely populated state. The mission of the CACG is to celebrate the quality and diversity of artisan cheeses produced in California, through partnerships, outreach and education. www.cacheeseguild.org