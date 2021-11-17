The SOBEWFF Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road Gets Residency on the Iconic Street

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.- What began as a limited series pop-up market for local food artisans to promote their business during the height of the pandemic, has morphed into a larger seasonal event where more than 75 vendors from around South Florida will have the opportunity to sell their small batch artisanal creations on the iconic Miami Beach street over the span of the next six months.

The SOBEWFF® Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road,a collaboration between the Festival and the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District(LRBID), will take place monthly through April 2022, and feature a rotating roster of Miami’s best eats, giving small food entrepreneurs and home-grown businesses an opportunity to showcase and sell their artisanal creations on the highly foot trafficked street.

“Our mission has always been to encourage the continued development of a diverse and dynamic setting for businesses throughout our historic district,” said Lyle Stern, President of the Lincoln Road BID. “We pride ourselves on being the heartbeat of the City, serving as the nexus for dining, entertainment, and culture in Miami Beach. It is an honor to welcome local artisans to Lincoln Road, and invite them to have a presence on our busy, historic street, and offer an opportunity to showcase their incredible crafts in front of thousands of locals and visitors.”

“In line with the Festival’s effort to support the local community, this artisan market will be dedicated solely to supporting small food and restaurant entrepreneurs,” said Lee Brian Schrager, Founder & Director of SOBEWFF®. “With artisan markets springing up around the country, we feel this initiative is a great way to highlight the up and coming diverse South Florida talent while simultaneously giving locals and visitors a unique experience.”

The outdoor monthly market is slated to return on Sunday, November 28 from 11AM-2PM and will feature its first installment of vendors. Market-goers can expect the likes of Tung Nguyen and Katherine Manning, the masterminds behind the former cult classic restaurant Hy Vong; cinnamon breads from Betty and Eddie Diaz of Wicked Bread & Co.; Miami’s very own sensation, Pastelito Papi will be slinging his highly sought after pastelitos; leavened loafs by Stacy and Jake from Challah at MIA; the woman-owned Smokehouse Miami with be serving up BBQ classics; Michael’s Mandel Bread will be selling his soft, cookie-like and uniquely flavorful Mandel bread; and the 2 Korean Girls who took Miami by storm will be on hand serving up their ever-so popular Korean Bibimbap. Additionally, Burger Beast Sauce, Cilantro 27, Sunday Coffee & Conscious Eatery, I Knead More, Sweet Lich’s Cookies N’ More, Oh Fudge, The Native Guy, The Dumpling Lady and Yessi’s Kitchen are also confirmed to be on-hand.

The SOBEWFF® Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Roadwill run on November 28, December 19, January 23, March 27 and April 24 from 11AM-2PM. The market will be located on Michigan Avenue between Lincoln Lane North and Lincoln Lane South. In addition to the outdoor monthly market and as part of Lincoln Road’s ongoing effort to bring transformative projects to the district, a Salty Donut truck has taken up permanent weekend residence on the 500 Block of Lincoln Road. For more information please visit www.sobewff.org/market.

