How Jewish Delis are Evolving – Even as Pastrami and Matzoh Ball Soup Become a Rarity Across the US

Noah Sheidlower and Radhika Marya, CNN Deli November 17, 2021

Lloyd Lederman grew up surrounded by the Jewish deli. His grandfather had a deli. His father had a deli. His aunts and uncles were in the business. And in 1993, Lederman opened his own spot, Jay & Lloyd’s Kosher Deli in Brooklyn.

For 28 years, Lederman co-owned the deli, where he would schmooze with customers, brine meats from scratch, make birthday “cakes” out of latkes and provide a space for all customers to feel welcome while serving up “edible culture.”

Then the coronavirus hit, and he was forced to close his deli for good — with no plans to reopen.

