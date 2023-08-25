Unreal Deli Announces Onboarding of Vegan Exec Jeffrey Harris as Strategic Advisor

Vegconomist Deli August 25, 2023

LA’s Unreal Deli, known for its range of plant-based sandwich meats as well as its success on the TV show Shark Tank, announces the addition of Jeffrey Harris, former co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Plant Power Fast Food, as a Strategic Advisor.

Since his departure from Plant Power Fast Food last November, Harris now consults with startups and early-stage companies in the plant-based, climate tech, and sustainability sectors.

States Harris, “I wanted to be part of scaling a company that is going to make a real difference in the world.  Jenny and her team have built a powerful brand that’s poised for accelerated growth in the rapidly expanding plant-based sandwich meat sector. And I love the fact that their products are packed full of actual veggies.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Vegconomist

Related Articles

Deli

Unreal Deli Brings the Service Deli Counter into the Modern Age with the Introduction of Hand-Sliced Plant-Based Meats

Unreal Deli Deli September 13, 2022

Unreal Deli, the world’s first and leading provider of premium plant-based deli meat, announces the launch of its fully sliceable bulk meats into 125 Hannaford Supermarket locations at the store’s service deli counters. Now, these plant-based meats will be placed behind the glass alongside traditional animal-based deli meats and will be available to purchase in true hand-sliced deli style throughout multiple states.