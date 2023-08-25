Unreal Deli Announces Onboarding of Vegan Exec Jeffrey Harris as Strategic Advisor

LA’s Unreal Deli, known for its range of plant-based sandwich meats as well as its success on the TV show Shark Tank, announces the addition of Jeffrey Harris, former co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Plant Power Fast Food, as a Strategic Advisor.

Since his departure from Plant Power Fast Food last November, Harris now consults with startups and early-stage companies in the plant-based, climate tech, and sustainability sectors.

States Harris, “I wanted to be part of scaling a company that is going to make a real difference in the world. Jenny and her team have built a powerful brand that’s poised for accelerated growth in the rapidly expanding plant-based sandwich meat sector. And I love the fact that their products are packed full of actual veggies.”

