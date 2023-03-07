Venus Wafers Launches Vibrant Brand Refresh, New Website

Venus Wafers Launches Vibrant Brand Refresh for Mariner Crackers

Hingham, MA – Venus Wafers has announced a brand refresh for Mariner Biscuit Company, a longstanding member of their family of brands. Known for their all-natural crackers and flatbreads, the Mariner brand’s new packaging features a refreshed color palette, crisp photography, and a refined design with an emphasis on the company’s 90+ year history.

“Mariner has long been a celebrated part of our family of brands, and we’re pleased to have been able to modernize the brand while remaining true to our humble Boston shore beginnings,” says James Anderko, Vice President of Sales. “Old family photos are sprinkled in to tell the story of our 90-plus-year history, and of course the crackers remain unchanged. We’re still making the same healthy, delicious crackers that our customers have enjoyed for generations.”

The fresh new look of the packaging includes subtle nautical patterns, giving a nod to the brand’s New England heritage, and new photography that highlights the natural ingredients Mariner is known for –non-GMO, organic, vegan, and kosher.

The Mariner brand refresh is part of a company-wide initiative to evolve the packaging of all Venus Wafers products across the board. “We are committed to staying relevant and connected with the modern shopper, without sacrificing the quality snacks we’re known for,” says Anderko.

Venus Wafers Launches Robust New Website

Features Include Streamlined Private Labeling Submissions, New Flavor Highlights

Continuing its company-wide branding initiative to update product packaging and modernize customer touchpoints, Venus Wafers announced the launch of a new website that offers enhanced capabilities and a more interactive user experience.

“Our new website underscores our commitment to staying relevant and connected with both our consumers and our retail partners,” says James Anderko, Vice President of Sales. “We’ve augmented the product information and made the site more interactive for the modern shopper, and we’ve streamlined the process for private labeling submissions. And, of course, we continue to tell the story of Venus Wafers and our family of brands.”

The new website includes all ingredient and NFP information for discerning shoppers, as well as an updated, more intuitive process for retail partners to begin private labeling and co-packaging submissions. Marketers will now be able to research recipes, as well as shape and packaging possibilities, as they consider potential partnerships with Venus Wafers.

The CäPeachio’s, Mariner, and South Shore sections of the website reflect each product’s recently updated branding. Meanwhile, the rich heritage of Venus Wafers is evident site-wide through enhanced storytelling and an immersive brand experience.

“Since 1931, Venus Wafers has been known for quality snacks made from whole, all-natural

ingredients. That will never change,” says Anderko. “But it’s important to us that the tools we

provide our audiences offer modern conveniences a positive experience. This new website does

just that.”

About Venus Wafers

Since 1931, family-owned, Venus Wafers has pioneered healthful crackers and flatbreads to meet the changing tastes of convenience-driven consumers. From their founder’s first product more than 91 years ago, a 100% whole wheat wafer bread, through their authentic Lavasch, Water and Stoned Wheat crackers, and Organic Flatbreads, Venus has always strived to bake with the finest ingredients into a variety of shapes and sizes that are packaged in an appealing fashion.

www.venuswafers.com