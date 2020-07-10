Venus Wafers launches New Mariner Mini Flatbreads

Venus Wafers announced today they will be launching the New Mariner Mini Flatbreads just in time for Holidays. The Mariner Mini Flatbreads are packaged in vibrant color cello wrapped 6.5oz. trays and available in 3 Flavors: Sea Salt Sourdough, Everything, and Sesame. Baked with Venus authentic flatbread recipes, these Mini Flatbreads have unique flavor and a crisp taste. The Mariner Mini Flatbread is the perfect size for snacking to complement with your favorite cheese, spread, soup, or any time snack.

The Mariner Mini Flatbreads have received certifications from the Non-GMO Project, Vegan, and Kosher Approved. Venus continues to expand the Mariner Brand offerings for the health driven consumer.

About Venus Wafers

Since 1931, family owned, and operated Venus Wafers has pioneered healthful crackers and flatbreads to meet the changing tastes of convenience driven consumers. From their founder’s first product more than 85 years ago, a 100% whole wheat wafer bread, through their authentic Lavasch, and Brands – Mariner and CaPeachio’s. Venus has always strived to bake the finest ingredients into a variety of shapes and sizes and package them in an appealing fashion.