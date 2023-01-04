Venus Wafers Unveils Modern New Packaging, New Flavors for CäPeachio’s Crackers

Hingham, MA – In a company-wide initiative to update product packaging across the board, Venus Wafers announced a brand refresh for CäPeachio’s Crackers, as well as two new flavors. Part of the Venus Wafers family of brands, CäPeachio’s is best known for its simple and delicious all-natural, non-GMO water crackers that have long been hors d’oeuvres mainstays.

“CäPeachio’s has always been a brand that keeps up with the times,” says James Anderko, Vice President of Sales. “While the crackers themselves are timeless, it’s important to us that the packaging continues to attract the modern customer.”

The brand refresh includes all-new photography of the elegantly simple crackers with new toppings. A deeper, more vibrant color palette, coupled with subtle patterns, highlights the range of flavors. As always, CäPeachio’s old-world-style crackers are all-natural, vegan, non-GMO, and kosher.

The two new flavors, Ancient Grains and Classic Goldens, will soon be available. Ancient Grains features a blend of sesame seeds, chives, minced garlic, and onion, while the Classic Goldens offers a round, lightly salty cracker for all occasions.

“The new flavors and updated packaging underscore our commitment to staying relevant and connected with the modern shopper, without sacrificing the quality snacks we’re known for,” says Anderko. The cracker giant has undergone a recent push to update product packaging across the board, having announced updated branding for their Mariner cracker brand, as well.

About Venus Wafers

Since 1931, family-owned, Venus Wafers has pioneered healthful crackers and flatbreads to meet the changing tastes of convenience-driven consumers. From their founder’s first product more than 91 years ago, a 100% whole wheat wafer bread, through their authentic Lavasch, Water and Stoned Wheat crackers, and Organic Flatbreads, Venus has always strived to bake with the finest ingredients into a variety of shapes and sizes that are packaged in an appealing fashion. www.venuswafers.com